5 Warning Signs That Extreme Heat Is Killing Your Home's AC

In the middle of another hot summer, you naturally might start to worry about your home's air conditioner. (After all, if you're uncomfortable in your own house, imagine how that AC unit must be feeling as it toils away outside.) The fact is, when it's sweltering outside, air conditioning systems have to work longer and harder than they would under normal conditions. And during especially unrelenting heat waves, even the healthiest AC systems have to spend more time running to keep your indoor temperatures under control. Unfortunately, all that extra work can lead to a whole host of problems.

That makes it sound like the demise of your air conditioner is inevitable, but it's not. There are actually a handful of telltale signs you can learn to look out for. That way, you can avoid any unnecessary (and expensive) repairs or complete system failures coming at the worst possible time. You just have to know how to tell the difference between a system that's working hard and one that's beginning to fail.