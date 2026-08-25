11 Ryobi 18V Power Tools With Hundreds Of 5-Star Ratings
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Ryobi is a popular tool brand that offers an extensive range of power tools to aid everyday tasks and professional jobs. The 18-Volt One+ collection in particular is a system of over 300 cordless power tools that are powered by any 18V One+ lithium battery, so you don't have to purchase separate batteries for each tool. It has a great range of tools for landscaping, automotive work, home improvement, kitchen remodeling, and whatnot that serve useful purposes for both pros and novices alike.
In this guide, we sorted some of the best-rated Ryobi 18V power tools with hundreds of five-star ratings that are proof of the product's greatness in its respective function. For instance, a compact clamp fan that keeps you cool on a hot day or a cordless saw that cuts through wood with the utmost precision and finesse for neat results.
However, consider a few important pointers before buying Ryobi tools, such as who makes them and which battery system they use.
One+ 18V 4-Inch Clamp Fan
Being a portable source of cool air, the One+ 18V 4-Inch Clamp Fan can hook onto materials as thick as about 1 ½ inches for convenient placement on wood, pipes, and other materials. There are two speed settings, with the highest being over 180 CFM, plus the multi-directional rotating head moves air in all directions for an all-round cooling effect. Moreover, you can juice out about 40 hours of nonstop performance when paired with the P193 6.0 Ah battery.
The fan comes with a three-year warranty from the manufacturer and is priced at $29.97 on Home Depot (excluding the battery and the charger). It is one of the best-selling tools on the platform, possessing a score of 4.8 from 5,377 customers, with 4,729 of them being five stars, who mentioned that it moves a significant amount of air despite its compact size and is perfect for home use as well as professional purposes.
One+18V 12-Tool Combo Kit
Consisting of 12 tools, three batteries, a charger, and two tool bags, the One+18V 12-Tool Combo Kit can be bought at a $100 discount at Home Depot for $729. You get a ½ in. drill/driver, ¼ in. impact driver, reciprocating saw, multi-tool and a lot of other power tools to give you an all-in-one solution for all your professional needs. All the machines here are compatible with the 18V One+ System, which means they work on the same battery system; however, this kit includes two 18V 4.0 Ah and one 18V. 2.0 Ah lithium batteries in particular.
It also includes all essential accessories for the respective power tool, such as saw blades, a dust bag, sandpaper assortments, and more, so you don't have to buy anything extra. The cordless design eliminates the hassle of finding nearby electrical outlets and managing long power cords, thereby keeping the workspace neat and organized.
Rated at 4.7 by 5,198 customers (4,187 five-star ratings), the kit brings excellent value for money, as mentioned by users who liked the versatility of the tools offered for various projects. They are all lightweight and portable, which makes them easy to use.
One+ 18V AirStrike Brad Nailer
One of the best sellers on Home Depot, the One+ 18V AirStrike Brad Nailer has 2,830 five-star ratings out of 3,708 reviews, with an average score of 4.5. The 18-gauge nail makes the tool suitable for delicate woodworking and decorations. It is integrated with AirStrike technology that enhances mobility and enables quiet and smooth operation. You also won't need extra tools to adjust nail depth, protecting the work surface from damage and dents; the two non-marring pads serve the same purpose.
The tool-free jam release is another core feature that lets you clear any stuck or broken nails without extra tools for uninterrupted striking performance. The dry fire lockout prevents the tool from striking if it has run out of nails, and you can keep track of the remaining nails in the slot via the low nail indicator. Priced at $139 on the platform, the tool can make for a great addition to your collection, as it accepts ⅝-inch to two-inch brad nails for versatile work.
One+ 18V ½ in. Drill/Driver Kit
With the One+ 18V ½ in. Drill/Driver Kit, you get the tool plus a 1.5 Ah battery and an 18V charger for a complete package. It is equipped with a two-speed gearbox that can deliver up to 1,750 RPM and a 24-position clutch, so you can adjust the depth of the fastener based on the task at hand. Moreover, the tool is designed with an LED light that helps illuminate the workspace, while the compact size allows for one-handed usage. Along with these, it can produce up to 515 inch-pounds of torque to work with a range of fasteners.
Sitting at a 4.7-star score from 4,063 users, this tool has a total of 3,318 5-star ratings for its portable design and powerful performance, which is useful for different installations, such as securing shelves, cabinets, and other pieces of furniture. It currently sells at Home Depot for $89 and comes with a three-year warranty.
One+ 18V 4-½ in. Angle Grinder
An angle grinder is a tool that comes in handy for multiple tasks, like grinding, sanding, polishing, and cutting materials like wood, tiles, and concrete at a rapid speed of 9,000 RPM. You can also utilize it to remove old tiles and grout when performing home renovations. Its adjustable handle moves in three positions so that you can work comfortably at different angles.
At a price of $59.97, the One+ 18V 4-½ in. Angle Grinder has collected over 1,700 five-star ratings from 2,240 reviews with an average score of 4.6 on Home Depot; it is appreciated for being able to tackle a variety of home improvement projects, professional cutting jobs, and DIY tasks. On top of these, there is onboard storage for keeping the wrench to aid in quick accessory changes without needing additional tools.
One+ 18V Jig Saw
The One+ 18V Jig Saw is made with a strong motor that can generate up to 3,000 SPM for fast and precise cutting on surfaces like wood, drywall, plastic, and more. The non-marring shoe keeps the surface safe against unintended damages, and you can control the speed via a variable trigger to match the requirements of the tasks. In addition, the on-board LED light keeps the area well-lit for accurate cutting. With this tool, you can switch between blades without requiring extra wrenches or screwdrivers.
It can make bevel or angled cuts for decorations and create rounded corners, as the base adjusts from 0 to 45 degrees left or right. Sold on Home Depot for $79, you also get a T-shank wood cutting blade, a hex wrench, and a non-marring shoe along with the tool. The product page has 2,174 reviews for this Ryobi jig saw, 1,837 of which are 5-star ratings. Customers found it ideal for cutting thin steel sheets, aluminum square tubing, wooden fences, and more, and the design isn't bulky enough to make the experience uncomfortable.
One+ HP 18V ½ in. Impact Wrench
Featuring a brushless motor, the One+ HP 18V ½ in. Impact Wrench ($179) can produce a maximum breakaway torque force of 600 foot-pounds, along with a fastening torque of 450 foot-pounds to deal with lugs and nuts that would take a lot of effort with manual tools. It can go up to 3,200 IPM of speeds, though it can be adjusted via the four-mode control board depending on the application. Moreover, there is an Auto mode that prevents the wrench from over-tightening fasteners in forward and fastener run-off in reverse motions by producing controlled speeds.
Additionally, it has a tri-beam LED light to brighten up the target area and a ½-inch anvil that aids in convenient socket changes. Not only these, but the tool, rated at 4.7 via 4,258 raters (with 3,552 of them being five-star reviews), has a well-balanced design that allows for one-handed operation, as per the comments on Home Depot. Users also mentioned that it makes for an excellent value for money and does the job well every single time, even with corroded nuts and lugs.
One+ 18V 5 in. Random Orbit Sander
A random orbit sander is used to provide a smooth and neat finish to a surface, such as wood, once you are done with the construction. The One+ 18V 5-Inch Random Orbit Sander from Ryobi can deliver up to 10,000 orbits per minute to smooth rough edges without leaving behind swirl marks. Plus, it has a dust collection port where you can hook up a vacuum hose sized at 1-¼ inches or 1-⅞ inches to collect dust and debris, minimizing the mess.
With a hook and loop design, you can easily switch between sanding pads whenever necessary, plus there are multiple grip zones, which allows for easy handling and better comfort. Owning a rating of 4.6 from 2,274 global raters, out of which 1,685 are five-star scores, this Ryobi power tool proved to be a game changer for sanding pieces of wood and drywall for home and DIY projects. Customers mentioned that it sucks up dust very effectively, leaving little mess to clean up afterward. You can buy it on the platform for $59.97.
One+ HP 18V 6-½ in. Circular Saw
Available at a $20 discount at Home Depot, the One+ HP 18V 6-½ in. Circular Saw is a Ryobi power tool that is made for cutting, thanks to 4,900 RPM of speed that can slice through wood in no time. It offers a cutting depth of around 1.53 inches when used at a 45-degree angle and 2.25 inches when used at a 90-degree angle, allowed by a bevel capacity of 50 degrees. This cordless saw has a lockout power switch to operate the tool at a constant speed without having to press and hold the trigger, plus an on-board LED light that improves the visibility of the line of work for precise cutting.
Moreover, there's also an adapter for attaching a vacuum hose to collect the dust produced during the job to reduce mess. In the kit, you get a vacuum dust adaptor, a 24T carbide thin kerf blade, and a hex wrench, though the battery and the charger have to be purchased separately. The good news is that this saw is compatible with the 18V One+ System, so that you can use any battery from the collection.
The tool has is rated a 4.5 from more than 2,000 Home Depot customers, with 1,534 of them being five-star scores. Users praised how this cordless tool comes handy in several home improvement projects and allows enough power for both homeowners and professionals.
One+ 18V Workshop Blower
A blower is another handy tool for cleaning your workshop, driveways, garage, and even outdoor patios and gardens. The One+ 18V Workshop Blower is a compact tool that can be used single-handedly without the hassle of long power cords. It can achieve a maximum air speed of 100 CFM and 150 MPH air velocity to blow out leaves, dust, and debris from the area. The variable-speed trigger lets you choose from three modes, and the compact design lets the tool clean behind objects and furniture.
With a rating of 4.6 from a total of 3,536 reviewers (2,624 five-star ratings), this cordless blower sat well among the users for its powerful output and ergonomic grip, along with a lightweight design, which reduced hand fatigue. Besides, the rubber nozzle also works in protecting the surface against scratches and marks. Available at Home Depot for $39.97 after a 38% discount from the original price, it is another budget-friendly tool from the manufacturer.
One+ 18V ⅜-Inch Crown Stapler
With the One+ 18V ⅜-Inch Crown Stapler, you can drive fasteners into wood, thin sheets of metal, plastic, and fabric to secure materials together. This tool works on Compression Drive Technology that can drive more than 5,500 staples with a P108 4.0 Ah LITHIUM+ High Capacity battery to reduce user fatigue with automatic firing. The tool is compatible with staples ranging between ¼ and ⁹⁄₁₆ inches in size and also has a Dry Fire Lockout feature, which halts the operation once the cartridge has run out of fasteners.
Sitting at a 4.8-star score from 2,303 customers, this crown stapler has 1,954 five-star ratings with a 95% recommendation rate. Users of the tool were satisfied with the power it offers to execute tasks, such as upholstery or stapling carpet to surfaces like wood for a secure installation. Home Depot sells it for $99.
Methodology
Ryobi is a well-known brand among power and hand tool users. While there are a lot of Ryobi power tools that have been praised for their performance and functionality, in this list, we picked the ones with a minimum score of 4.5 on Home Depot, collected from at least 2,000 users. Additionally, no fewer than 1,500 of these ratings were five stars, proving the product's use.
We also reviewed user comments to identify recurring problems with the tool; if we found any, we excluded the product from the list.