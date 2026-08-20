5 Tools At Lowe's With Deep Discounts In August 2026

Before summer gives way to fall, it's worth taking a look at what kind of discounts Lowe's has on cordless power tools this month. That way, you can get what you need for all the yard work, home reno, and DIY projects you've been planning once the weather cools off. Lucky for you, Lowe's has no shortage of deep discounts on major power tool brands such as Craftsman, Kobalt, and DeWalt.

From saws and multi-tools to money-saving combo kits, these Lowe's deals could save you as much as $130 in all — and that's without factoring in the amount of savings you'd get if you took advantage of multiple offers on this list. We've brought together five of the steepest discounts available on the Lowe's website this month, including how much you'll save on each, what they were priced at before, and how long you have left to lock in the deal.