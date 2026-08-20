5 Tools At Lowe's With Deep Discounts In August 2026
Before summer gives way to fall, it's worth taking a look at what kind of discounts Lowe's has on cordless power tools this month. That way, you can get what you need for all the yard work, home reno, and DIY projects you've been planning once the weather cools off. Lucky for you, Lowe's has no shortage of deep discounts on major power tool brands such as Craftsman, Kobalt, and DeWalt.
From saws and multi-tools to money-saving combo kits, these Lowe's deals could save you as much as $130 in all — and that's without factoring in the amount of savings you'd get if you took advantage of multiple offers on this list. We've brought together five of the steepest discounts available on the Lowe's website this month, including how much you'll save on each, what they were priced at before, and how long you have left to lock in the deal.
$90 off a Craftsman 2-Tool Combo Kit
The Craftsman V20 20-volt two-tool combo kit has dropped from its original price of $169 down to $79. That's $90 in savings on a kit that's already giving you a two-for-one bargain. The kit combines the Craftsman CMCD702 V20 cordless ½-inch drill/driver with the CMCF801 V20 impact driver, plus a 2Ah battery and a charger.
The drill/driver gives you up to 300 unit watts out (UWO), which Craftsman says can drill up to 90 holes per charge. The impact driver gives you up to 1,800 inch-pounds of maximum torque, which should be more than enough for your fastening jobs around the house or in the workshop. Both tools also have VersaTrack compatibility, so they'll fit right into your existing tool organizer if you've got that setup. The promotion ends Oct. 28, so you have a little more time than some of the other offers in this roundup to get on it.
$70 off a DeWalt Brushless Cordless Circular Saw
This month at Lowe's, the DeWalt XTREME 12-volt Max 5 ⅜-inch brushless cordless circular saw is marked down $70 from $169 to $99. That's under $100 in all, likely due to the fact that this tool doesn't come with a battery or charger included. Still, not a bad deal for a 12V Max-compatible DeWalt tool. You've got until Nov. 4 to get it.
The saw uses a brushless motor and a 5 ⅜-inch blade to cut to a maximum depth of 1 ¾ inches at 90 degrees and 1 ¼ inches at 45 degrees. Its tool-free bevel lever also lets you make adjustments from 0 to 50 degrees, which is just the kind of flexibility you'll need to make nice and clean angled cuts. It also includes a built-in rafter hook for storage's sake and an electric brake that stops the blade whenever the trigger's released.
$80 off a Kobalt Brushless Cordless Impact Wrench
Automotive work on the docket? You can get the Kobalt 24-volt variable-speed brushless ½-inch drive cordless impact wrench for $80 off at Lowe's now until Oct. 21. The regular price listed for the tool is $229, but the current sale price is $149. That price includes both a battery and fast charger, as well. Plus, you get a soft storage bag to keep it all in. Don't forget: Lowe's owns this brand, so don't expect to find it this cheap for new elsewhere.
The impact wrench and its brushless motor give you up to 650 foot-pounds of torque in all. It's also been designed with a compact body, so work in tight spaces (like a car) shouldn't be a problem for you. There's also convenience features like a soft-overmold grip and balanced construction to make extended use more comfortable. It also comes with three speed and torque settings to give you those 650 foot-pounds of loosening torque and 500 foot-pounds of fastening torque.
$60 off a DeWalt Cordless Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool
Perfect to pair with the other DeWalt deal on this list, this DeWalt XTREME 12-volt Max cordless brushless variable-speed four-piece oscillating multi-tool is currently down $60 to $99 from its original price of $159. Similar to that discounted DeWalt circular saw, this model also does not include a battery. That makes it better suited for people who already own other DeWalt 12V tools worth buying. The promo ends on Nov. 4.
Conveniently, the compact multi-tool comes with a universal accessory adaptor that works with most oscillating tool accessory brands. The Quick-Change accessory system also lets you replace blades and attachments without needing to use a wrench. That combo gives this tool a nice range of potential uses without needing you to go and grab a separate tool for every attachment your project demands. The package includes DeWalt's cordless oscillating tool, a wood-cutting blade, a wood-and-metal blade, and the universal accessory adaptor.
$130 off a Craftsman Single Bevel Sliding Compound Cordless Miter Saw
Rounding out this month's featured deep discounts is the Craftsman V20 7 ¼-inch 20-volt Max single-bevel sliding compound cordless miter saw. Its actual listed price is $329, but Lowe's is selling it for $199 from now until Sept. 16. That's $130 off the total if you hurry. For that price, you get the tool, a 4.0Ah V20 lithium-ion battery, a V20 lithium-ion fast charger, a carbide-tipped blade, a blade wrench, a material clamp, and a dust bag.
The saw uses a 3,800 RPM motor and sliding 7 ¼-inch blade that can cut 2-by dimensional lumber, hardwoods, baseboards and trim. It offers a crosscut capacity of up to 8 inches at 90 degrees and 5 ½ inches at 45 degrees, plus nine casted miter detent stops and a single-bevel blade configuration for making angle adjustments and cuts. There's a convenient LED cut-line positioning system, too, so that'll definitely make your cutting line easier to follow.