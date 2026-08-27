5 Of The Weirdest 2-Door SUVs Ever Made

Many of the cars on the road today look cookie-cutter, but a few look like a toddler's drawing of a car come to life. We're thinking of the Tesla Cybertruck, the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, and the Hyundai Santa Cruz. There's no denying that each of these vehicles has something to offer buyers, and if you own one, you have to admit that they stand out from the crowd.

SUVs tend to follow design trends, from the boxy shapes of the '80s to the more rounded ones of the early 2000s. And while some have defied the norm, like the modern Ford Bronco, the majority feature a practical four-door design with expansive storage and ground clearance. Two-door SUVs have never been mainstream, though options like the Ford Bronco Sport and the Jeep Wrangler keep the market alive. Ultimately, these smaller SUVs have never enjoyed widespread popularity, but there are a few that stand out as simply odd. You might spot one of these unique two-door SUVs on the road occasionally, but several are rare and elusive, even though they were sold in the U.S.