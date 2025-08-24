This Is 2025's Best Midsize SUV, According To JD Power

SUVs continue to be among the most popular body styles in the US right now, losing out in terms of total sales only to the usual duo of all-American pickup trucks. With popularity sky-high, it makes sense that the availability and range of different SUVs – particularly more affordable midsize SUVs – is huge right now, with almost all automakers joining in with a handful of models.

Picking the right one can prove a tricky task with so many choices out there; how can you be sure to pick the best option for you? Fortunately, there is no need to read a dozen reviews for each model and spend hours trawling through manufacturers' spec lists, as J.D. Power has rated and ranked all of the best offerings for sale right now. J.D. Power is independent and unbiased, and the cars are ranked according to how they perform in terms of the following categories: Quality and Reliability, Driving Experience, Dealership Experience, and Resale Value. Picking a midsize SUV that scores well across all of these categories is almost guaranteed to be a great choice, and according to J.D. Power's scoring, the best out there in 2025 is the Nissan Murano.

We test-drove the 2025 Nissan Murano earlier this year and found it provided an excellent ride and was well-equipped. Our review awarded the Murano with an 8/10 overall score, similar to the 86/100 overall score awarded by J.D. Power.