This Is 2025's Best Midsize SUV, According To JD Power
SUVs continue to be among the most popular body styles in the US right now, losing out in terms of total sales only to the usual duo of all-American pickup trucks. With popularity sky-high, it makes sense that the availability and range of different SUVs – particularly more affordable midsize SUVs – is huge right now, with almost all automakers joining in with a handful of models.
Picking the right one can prove a tricky task with so many choices out there; how can you be sure to pick the best option for you? Fortunately, there is no need to read a dozen reviews for each model and spend hours trawling through manufacturers' spec lists, as J.D. Power has rated and ranked all of the best offerings for sale right now. J.D. Power is independent and unbiased, and the cars are ranked according to how they perform in terms of the following categories: Quality and Reliability, Driving Experience, Dealership Experience, and Resale Value. Picking a midsize SUV that scores well across all of these categories is almost guaranteed to be a great choice, and according to J.D. Power's scoring, the best out there in 2025 is the Nissan Murano.
We test-drove the 2025 Nissan Murano earlier this year and found it provided an excellent ride and was well-equipped. Our review awarded the Murano with an 8/10 overall score, similar to the 86/100 overall score awarded by J.D. Power.
Here's what J.D. Power like about the 2025 Nissan Murano
The highest of the four individual scores provided by J.D. Power was a 91/100 in the Quality and Reliability category, which makes up 40% of the overall score. Driving Experience and Dealership Excellence were similarly rated at 85 and 84 out of 100, respectively, while resale value sits at a fairly average 77/100. We looked at the five Nissans with the worst resale value earlier this year, and found the Murano ranked in fifth, retaining just 45% of its original sale price after five years on the road, which explains why J.D. Power would be reluctant to score it any higher.
Aside from J.D. Power's ratings and rankings, there are many reasons why someone might consider buying a Nissan Murano. First off, it's a brand-new model for 2025, and it looks fresher than much of the competition, which is always a plus. Secondly, Nissan is currently offering 0.0% finance over 60 months for well-qualified buyers who choose NMAC financing, so getting hold of one could prove more affordable than you might first think. Finally, it's chock full of the latest tech, with features such as a 12.3-inch touch-screen display and wireless charging appearing as standard on the base SV trim. Plus, there's a choice of front- or all-wheel drive drivetrains too, in addition to luxurious trims which pack niceties such as massaging quilted-leather seats.