What Does A Red Triangle Mean In Boating?
Let's say, for example, you're boating through a wide channel or hazard, and you see a red triangle sign on the ground to the right of the water. This type of sign is known as a day beacon, and uses distinctive shapes with reflective coloring to indicate which way you're moving on a channel. The red triangle in particular indicates the starboard side of a channel when traveling upstream, and should always be kept on your right. Paired with following the 1/3 rule, identifying this sign to know your heading can help preserve your boat's fuel.
Of course, when you're boating through a narrow body of water, you should always keep an eye out for these navigation markers. Just like driving a car, driving a personal water craft, or PWC, out on the water requires paying attention to your surroundings in order to stay safe and out of the way of other boaters. This is especially true when you're driving through a narrow river or channel, as opposed to watching for red and green buoys out on the open ocean.
A red triangle identifies the starboard side of a channel
Day beacons like the red triangle help boaters immediately discern whether they're boating upstream or downstream on a linear channel. It must remain on your starboard (right) side while you're traveling, meaning if you see it on your port (left) side, you're going the wrong way, and could cause trouble for other boaters.
In addition to the double red triangle, you should also keep an eye out for a day beacon consisting of a black or green square in a green, square-shaped border. This is the port beacon, the red triangle starboard beacon's counterpart. As the red triangle should always be on your starboard side, the green-and-black square should always be on your port side. So long as these signs are in their proper positions relative to you, you'll always know you're traveling upstream, at least during the day when these signs are most visible.
Incidentally, if you see a red diamond-bordered sign with a red triangle in it, that's a variation called a starboard-junction day beacon. This sign indicates a junction point between two channels and can technically be passed on either side. You can use its position relative to your boat to determine which channel you're traveling on.