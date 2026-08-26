What Does A Red Triangle Mean In Boating?

Let's say, for example, you're boating through a wide channel or hazard, and you see a red triangle sign on the ground to the right of the water. This type of sign is known as a day beacon, and uses distinctive shapes with reflective coloring to indicate which way you're moving on a channel. The red triangle in particular indicates the starboard side of a channel when traveling upstream, and should always be kept on your right. Paired with following the 1/3 rule, identifying this sign to know your heading can help preserve your boat's fuel.

Of course, when you're boating through a narrow body of water, you should always keep an eye out for these navigation markers. Just like driving a car, driving a personal water craft, or PWC, out on the water requires paying attention to your surroundings in order to stay safe and out of the way of other boaters. This is especially true when you're driving through a narrow river or channel, as opposed to watching for red and green buoys out on the open ocean.