Why Some Gas Pumps Ask For Your ZIP Code Before They'll Work

Being asked to enter your ZIP code before pumping gas may feel like an inconvenience, but there are good reasons why so many gas stations require it. When you enter your ZIP code, it's validated using something called the Address Verification Service (AVS). It's the same system that requires you to enter the correct address linked to a credit card when making an online purchase. In both cases, the primary reason is to reduce fraudulent transactions from stolen or skimmed cards. Someone using a stolen or cloned card might know the card number, expiration date, and CVV, but not the address or ZIP code of the cardholder.

Requiring a ZIP code adds only a small amount of friction to a transaction, but helps banks identify suspicious transactions and freeze a compromised card before anyone can rack up huge expenses with it. There's another expense-related reason gas stations require it. Because it reduces fraud, card issuers, like Visa and Mastercard, provide gas stations with incentives, like reduced fees, for asking for ZIP codes at the pump. Given how many credit card transactions some locations process each day, even a small discount can add up. Many consumers also prefer to pay for fuel with a credit card rather than a debit card, as the latter can incur a hold that can take days to be released.