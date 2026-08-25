Why Some Gas Pumps Ask For Your ZIP Code Before They'll Work
Being asked to enter your ZIP code before pumping gas may feel like an inconvenience, but there are good reasons why so many gas stations require it. When you enter your ZIP code, it's validated using something called the Address Verification Service (AVS). It's the same system that requires you to enter the correct address linked to a credit card when making an online purchase. In both cases, the primary reason is to reduce fraudulent transactions from stolen or skimmed cards. Someone using a stolen or cloned card might know the card number, expiration date, and CVV, but not the address or ZIP code of the cardholder.
Requiring a ZIP code adds only a small amount of friction to a transaction, but helps banks identify suspicious transactions and freeze a compromised card before anyone can rack up huge expenses with it. There's another expense-related reason gas stations require it. Because it reduces fraud, card issuers, like Visa and Mastercard, provide gas stations with incentives, like reduced fees, for asking for ZIP codes at the pump. Given how many credit card transactions some locations process each day, even a small discount can add up. Many consumers also prefer to pay for fuel with a credit card rather than a debit card, as the latter can incur a hold that can take days to be released.
Is it safe to enter your ZIP code at a gas pump?
Entering your ZIP code at the pump is generally safe, because the information is used for Address Verification Service (AVS) checks that help detect and prevent fraudulent card use. Even in California, where retailers generally can't request ZIP codes or other personal information during credit card transactions, gas pumps are specifically allowed to request a ZIP code when it's used to prevent fraud, theft, or identity theft. Some states, like Texas, strictly prohibit businesses from retaining ZIP code details after a customer's identity has been verified.
The biggest risk is having your card skimmed and a small camera or similar device being used to record your card number and ZIP, so it's good practice to cover the keypad with your other hand when entering it, and to visually check the pump for anything that looks unusual and could be a card skimmer before you insert your card. A growing number of self-service pumps also support contactless payments, and while these can still ask for your ZIP code, they reduce the odds of your card details being skimmed. Using contactless payments where available is also sensible because it's not just gas pumps that present a risk, card skimmers are turning up in grocery stores, too.