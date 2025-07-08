How Long Do Debit & Credit Card Gas Station Holds Last? (And How To Avoid Them)

Paying for gas at the pump with a credit or debit card is a convenience that saves us time while performing one of life's little chores. While spotting a gas pump card skimmer before it steals your data may be your biggest concern during your fill-up, having a gas station hold placed on your card can also make it feel like you've been robbed.

Before paying at the pump was the norm, consumers would go inside to pre-pay for a specified amount of fuel, or gas stations might allow their customers to fill up on the honor system, and pay afterward. A gas station hold is a method used by retailers to ensure the debit or credit card being used is valid and has enough available money to pay for the fuel being dispensed.

These pre-authorization holds can be as little as $1, just to verify the card is active, or up to $175, to ensure it's capable of covering the cost of the fill-up. Larger holds can become problematic for those on a tight budget, especially if they last for more than a few hours. Some gas station holds can last for days, while others are released almost immediately as the actual charge amount goes through.