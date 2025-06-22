How To Spot A Gas Pump Card Skimmer Before It Can Steal Your Data

While you don't have to be a detective to spot a gas pump skimmer, you do need to know what to look for to avoid becoming a victim of this scam. When it's time to fill your tank, you might be thinking about how to stop overpaying for gas and not whether the pump itself could be trying to steal your card information. However, taking a few extra seconds to check the card reader and the surrounding area can go a long way towards helping you avoid falling for one of the most common forms of payment fraud at the pump.

Gas pump skimmers are designed to blend in, so to spot one, you need to take a good look at the card reader. A legitimate reader will always be firmly attached and flush with the pump. If you notice anything loose, damaged, or crooked, don't insert your card. You can also try tugging on it gently; if it moves or feels bulky, you may have found a skimmer and should let management know. Keep an eye out for tamper seals, which are brightly colored security stickers or labels that cover the pump's panel. If the seal is broken, torn, or says "VOID," the machine may have been tampered with. Check the keypad carefully and compare it with those on other pumps. If you notice differences in color, alignment, or thickness, that could be a sign of a keypad overlay used to capture PINs.

Something else you should look for are tiny pinhole cameras that are focused on the keypad. These cameras are often hidden in fake panels or signage and used to record keystrokes. Always cover your hand when entering your PIN, even if everything looks normal. This simple move could keep a criminal from capturing your data.