Apple Pay Not Working? Here's How To Fix It

If you own an iPhone or another Apple device, there's a good chance you use Apple Pay. There are a lot of things to like about Apple Pay: It gives us a secure way to pay for things online, and the ability to tap and pay with our phones has eliminated the need to carry a wallet full of credit cards or cash when we're out and about. In many ways, thanks to Apple Pay and similar services, paying for things has become just as easy as sending a quick message to a friend.

Advertisement

Once you've got Apple Pay set up across all your devices, you probably think you can sit back and forget about it. And while that's often true, every now and then, there's a hiccup, and it stops working. Unfortunately, when this happens, a good day can go bad pretty quickly, especially if you're out and about and don't have an alternate way to pay for your purchases. After all, nobody likes to have their payment method declined when they're at the cashier trying to pay for coffee or groceries. As annoying as this situation can be, the good news is that there's almost always a fix that'll get Apple Pay up and running again.