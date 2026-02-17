Not Just The Gas Pump: Card Skimmers Could Even Be In Your Grocery Store
If you have money, it's a safe bet there's a bad actor out there who would love to take it from you. One way to do it is through a card skimmer placed on an actual reader. The skimmer steals user data via the PIN pad and the card's magnetic strip. This was evidently the plan when two men were seen on camera installing a skimmer in BB's Grocery Outlet located in Providence Township, Pennsylvania, in December of 2025.
Grocery store checkout card skimmers are on the rise, as devices were discovered at three different Weis Markets locations in Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania between January and March of 2025. A skimmer was also found in a Save‑A‑Lot in Pennsauken, New Jersey, that March. One was discovered in Assi Plaza International Food Store in Montgomery Township, Pennsylvania, in May and at Piggly Wiggly in Camden, South Carolina, in June of 2025. A card skimmer attached to an ATM was found in a Hannaford Supermarket in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, in January of 2026, and that device also had a camera for recording PINs.
This is just a snapshot of activity, as there are multiple reported cases of card skimmers in grocery stores dating back several years. Though many of these incidents occurred in the same states on the east coast, there's no evidence that a single group is masterminding the operation. However, this does not mean that individuals are not working together in a coordinated effort to install these devices.
Telltale signs of a card skimmer
In 2025, the U.S. Secret Service worked alongside federal, state, and local law enforcement to crack down on card skimmers. The operation stretched to over 9,000 businesses across the country and the inspection of around 60,000 point of sale devices, ATMs, and gas pump readers. The end result was the removal of 411 skimmers, which prevents future losses. However, there's no way to know how much money was actually stolen before these devices were discovered.
It's important to know that wherever there's a card reader, there could potentially be a card skimmer attached. This means that you run the risk of getting scammed anywhere you slide or insert your card. Your best defense is to use a card to tap-to-pay, as it doesn't rely on the card's magnetic strip. But no one is ever 100% safe and there are some telltale signs you should know, whether you're using a gas pump or a grocery store checkout.
First, beware of a device that appears to be broken or cracked. If the keypad feels different, it could be an overlay. If you can't insert your card on the first try because of the machine's construction, that could be a sign as well. If there are any unusual parts that seem to be added-on, it might be because they were. Plus, if the reader has any loose components, that's also a red flag. If you notice anything suspicious, don't use the reader and notify store personnel immediately.