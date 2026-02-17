Not Just The Gas Pump: Card Skimmers Could Even Be In Your Grocery Store

If you have money, it's a safe bet there's a bad actor out there who would love to take it from you. One way to do it is through a card skimmer placed on an actual reader. The skimmer steals user data via the PIN pad and the card's magnetic strip. This was evidently the plan when two men were seen on camera installing a skimmer in BB's Grocery Outlet located in Providence Township, Pennsylvania, in December of 2025.

Grocery store checkout card skimmers are on the rise, as devices were discovered at three different Weis Markets locations in Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania between January and March of 2025. A skimmer was also found in a Save‑A‑Lot in Pennsauken, New Jersey, that March. One was discovered in Assi Plaza International Food Store in Montgomery Township, Pennsylvania, in May and at Piggly Wiggly in Camden, South Carolina, in June of 2025. A card skimmer attached to an ATM was found in a Hannaford Supermarket in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, in January of 2026, and that device also had a camera for recording PINs.

This is just a snapshot of activity, as there are multiple reported cases of card skimmers in grocery stores dating back several years. Though many of these incidents occurred in the same states on the east coast, there's no evidence that a single group is masterminding the operation. However, this does not mean that individuals are not working together in a coordinated effort to install these devices.