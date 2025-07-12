What Does A Card Skimmer Look Like On An ATM? Here's How To Spot One
Banking card fraud relies on victims who are preoccupied or multitasking, and this includes online credit card skimming scams as well. Your first step when approaching an ATM should be a visual inspection. Since these illegal devices install over the top of the normal card reader, often they add extra thickness or bulk to the area. Is the ATM card reader sticking out a bit too far?
Next, look for other suspicious evidence of tampering, such as the presence of adhesive. In order to secure these card skimmers, criminals must use glue or tape. For a thief, lingering too long at an ATM might look suspicious, so this can result in a rushed job, leaving sticky residue around the area of the card reader, that is easily spotted if you're looking for it. Damage around the reader, like scratches could also be a sign an ATM has been illegally tinkered with.
Lastly, if you suspect something might not be right with the card slot, you might also grip the molding around the card reader and test whether its loose. If there is movement, you should report it immediately to your financial institution or the police.
Are some ATMs higher risk than others?
While you can't be completely insulated from criminals looking to steal your financial data, you can take a few basic preventative steps that make you a more elusive target. Depending on the location of the ATM, variables like the neighborhood, lighting, and amount of foot traffic can make a particular machine a more or less enticing target for thieves to exploit. For example, avoid using an ATM in areas frequented by tourists.
Unfortunately, popular destinations for out-of-towners can be hotspots for card skimmers, as visitors aren't typically familiar with the area and need to withdrawal cash. Though vacationers can be proactive with these must-have safety gadgets for anyone traveling, that help protect cash, belongings, and even prevent hotel break-ins.
If given the opportunity, always choose an ATM that is inside a building and features bright overhead lighting. While there is still a chance the machine has been compromised, it puts a few hurdles in front of fraudsters that might discourage tampering.
How much is lost to card skimming?
According to the FBI, the financial sector and consumers together lose approximately $1 billion annually, as a result of skimming. Recently, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported that a group of Romanian nationals confessed to engaging in ATM skimming, by installing illegal devices on various teller machines around the city of St. Louis. In just a matter of days, these individuals stole financial data from six victims, and withdrew a combined sum of nearly $2,500 from two other victims. Marva Bailer, a technical advisor, explained to KTLA 5 News, "When you insert your card, they then capture your data, including PINs. Chips and strips are both vulnerable."
In a massive operation back in 2017, law enforcement agencies arrested eight individuals who had obtained thousands of bank card numbers and approximately $3.5 million in stolen money. These thieves installed illegal devices on fuel pumps in three different states, but here's how to spot a gas pump card skimmer before it can steal your data. These stories are a reminder that it's not only vital to inspect ATMs, but also other areas which accept credit and debit cards so you can keep your financial accounts safe.