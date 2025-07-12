What Does A Card Skimmer Look Like On An ATM? Here's How To Spot One

Banking card fraud relies on victims who are preoccupied or multitasking, and this includes online credit card skimming scams as well. Your first step when approaching an ATM should be a visual inspection. Since these illegal devices install over the top of the normal card reader, often they add extra thickness or bulk to the area. Is the ATM card reader sticking out a bit too far?

Next, look for other suspicious evidence of tampering, such as the presence of adhesive. In order to secure these card skimmers, criminals must use glue or tape. For a thief, lingering too long at an ATM might look suspicious, so this can result in a rushed job, leaving sticky residue around the area of the card reader, that is easily spotted if you're looking for it. Damage around the reader, like scratches could also be a sign an ATM has been illegally tinkered with.

Lastly, if you suspect something might not be right with the card slot, you might also grip the molding around the card reader and test whether its loose. If there is movement, you should report it immediately to your financial institution or the police.