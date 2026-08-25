A 4 Door Camaro Is Rumored For 2029: Has Chevy Ever Sold One Before?
When it comes to high-performance muscle cars, only a select few are considered modern classics, and the Chevrolet Camaro is definitely one of them. One thing it's never offered to buyers, however, is muscle-car power with the convenience of four doors, as it has always been a two-door vehicle.
That could all change very soon, however. According to GM Authority, Chevrolet is planning to give the next-generation Camaro four doors when the vehicle returns to the automaker's lineup for the 2029 model year. This would mark a major departure from the car's traditional design, with rumors suggesting that it may have similar dimensions to the discontinued Chevrolet SS. Chevrolet is retaining the Camaro's performance heritage in other areas, though: The 2029 model is expected to keep its gasoline-powered engine, rear-wheel drive, and a manual transmission option.
The new Camaro is expected to run on an updated version of GM's Alpha 2 platform that underpinned the previous Camaro. There may also be a dedicated high-performance version of the car available, although specific powertrain details have not been released for either. GM had apparently planned to release the Camaro for the 2028 model year, but ended up pushing the release back.
The next Camaro has something to prove
Though there's a lot of buzz surrounding the rumored 2029 Chevrolet Camaro, the automaker has yet to confirm its return. Given that, many of the supposedly confirmed details could still change between now and then. However, there have been some legitimate hints about the Camaro's comeback from GM itself. This includes comments from GM President Mark Reuss in 2024, when he discussed the possibility of a new four-door model. However, nothing was made official at the time.
The previous Camaro was one of the many cars discontinued in 2024, with the sixth-gen car's departure ending the modern Camaro's nine-year run. At the time, GM announced that production on the Camaro would stop in January of 2024. But while Chevrolet did not announce a replacement at the time, the company also did not close the door on the Camaro's future, making it clear that the Camaro was not, in fact, gone for good.
GM did not officially state why it was discontinuing the Camaro, though poor sales had become an issue for the sixth-generation model. Camaro sales fell from 72,705 units sold in the U.S. in 2016 to 24,652 in 2022, a decline of nearly 66%. This means that any replacement would need to make a significant impact for GM to keep the Camaro nameplate alive. Otherwise, Camaro could once again struggle to justify its place in the automaker's lineup.