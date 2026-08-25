A 4 Door Camaro Is Rumored For 2029: Has Chevy Ever Sold One Before?

When it comes to high-performance muscle cars, only a select few are considered modern classics, and the Chevrolet Camaro is definitely one of them. One thing it's never offered to buyers, however, is muscle-car power with the convenience of four doors, as it has always been a two-door vehicle.

That could all change very soon, however. According to GM Authority, Chevrolet is planning to give the next-generation Camaro four doors when the vehicle returns to the automaker's lineup for the 2029 model year. This would mark a major departure from the car's traditional design, with rumors suggesting that it may have similar dimensions to the discontinued Chevrolet SS. Chevrolet is retaining the Camaro's performance heritage in other areas, though: The 2029 model is expected to keep its gasoline-powered engine, rear-wheel drive, and a manual transmission option.

The new Camaro is expected to run on an updated version of GM's Alpha 2 platform that underpinned the previous Camaro. There may also be a dedicated high-performance version of the car available, although specific powertrain details have not been released for either. GM had apparently planned to release the Camaro for the 2028 model year, but ended up pushing the release back.