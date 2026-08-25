5 Luxury Watches True Enthusiasts Say Aren't Worth It

Luxury watches occupy a strange space in the consumer landscape. Often lusted after by watch geeks of all stripes, they can be divisive and, for some, a big flex. Part precision instrument, part status symbol, part speculative asset, many rarely see the light of day as they languish in drawers. What's not debated, though, is that established brands — like Patek Philippe and Cartier — have undeniable brand recognition and market dominance. Like any other luxury consumer good, these timepieces may be dismissed by online pundits and watch influencers as simply paying for a name. But spend enough time around collectors, and you'll hear the same narratives repeated: brand heritage, craftsmanship, investment potential. And while there's some truth to this, the reality can be far less romantic when buyer's remorse sets in.

Like any niche hobby, there will always be myths and grails that persist. Collecting extravagant timepieces that cost thousands of dollars, unlike the best smartwatches on the market, can also involve gatekeeping. But it seems the luxury-watch cognoscenti occasionally offer hot takes on whether they were acquired regretfully. For every grail watch that holds its value or sparks joy, there are just as many that fall short, destined to collect dust in a jewelry box. Some luxury watches simply don't live up to the expectations of horophiles— whether that's due to inflated pricing, poor finishing, uninspired off-the-shelf movements, straight-up ugly silhouettes, or the kind of hype that looks better on a phone screen than on a wrist.