The Unique History Of The Italian Submarine Scirè In WW2

The Italian submarine, the Scirè, wasn't a large boat like some of the most advanced nuclear submarines in the ocean today. It only held a crew of 36, measured fewer than 200 feet in length, and was 21 feet wide. By comparison, a modern day American Ohio-Class submarine, the best unused weapon in the country's arsenal, measures 560 feet long and houses over 150 crew members. Even when compared to some of the legendary submarines of World War II around this time, such as the 287-foot-long USS Tang, the Scirè was small. What it lacked in size, however, it made up in innovation.

The Scirè began its service for the Italian navy in 1938. It was a short range vessel capable of traversing 3,180 nautical miles at up to 14 knots on the surface and 74 nautical miles at 4 knots while submerged. While not great for long distance missions, this did make the Scirè well-suited for special operations. The Scirè's existence eventually made sailors docking in British harbors feel uneasy, as it was perfectly outfitted for attacks in shallow waters.

Despite a rough start to its service in the Navy, the Scirè eventually made a name for itself, with the crew adding multiple naval victories under Italy's belt. Unfortunately, the submarine was met with an untimely end that was shrouded in mystery for a brief period.