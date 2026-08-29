What Does WAN Stand For, And How Is It Different Than LAN?

WAN and LAN might sound like technical jargon, but they describe two of the most common types of computer networks. The main difference between a LAN and a WAN is the coverage range; a LAN covers a limited area while a WAN spans across a larger geographical one. WAN stands for wide area network, and its main purpose is to connect different devices and enable them to communicate with each other. However, another key piece of the puzzle is coverage: WANs enable the connection of devices across a wider area, such as a city, state, or even the world, while a LAN is much more localized.

In fact, the internet, a globally connected network of devices, is considered to be a WAN, which shows just how large a wide area network can really be. A WAN can use both wired and wireless technologies to connect networks or devices over a large area, including leased lines, fiber-optic cables, and satellite links. One practical application of a wide area network is to connect organizational offices located in different places (like different cities or even countries), enabling people to communicate with each other and also share data.

Perhaps a good example that will hit close to home is the WAN port on your Wi-Fi router. If you take a look at the back of your Wi-Fi router, you'll notice a port labeled WAN. This is the port that links your router to a wider network, typically the internet, through your internet service provider. This means if you just upgraded to a new router, you'll need to connect the cable from your ISP to the WAN port before you try to figure out why your Wi-Fi is down.