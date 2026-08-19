5 Tech Brands That Are Owned By Logitech

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Since its founding in a Swiss farmhouse in 1981 by its three owners, Logitech has become a major player in the general tech sector, primarily through its various PC peripherals like mice and keyboards, webcams, and more. Many of these developments come straight from Logitech, but you don't become a power player in any sector without making a few strategic acquisitions along the way. Over the years, Logitech has acquired a healthy array of other tech brands to expand its offerings, including Streamlabs, Astro Gaming, and more.

If you're shopping for certain subsets of PC, console, and gaming peripherals, there's a distinct chance whatever you buy will have "Logitech" on the label, but even if it doesn't, it could still be a Logitech product. Logitech has assumed ownership of these companies through large-scale buyouts, either of the brands themselves or their previous parent companies, which means any products they make and sell are, for all intents and purposes, Logitech's.