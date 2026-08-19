5 Tech Brands That Are Owned By Logitech
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Since its founding in a Swiss farmhouse in 1981 by its three owners, Logitech has become a major player in the general tech sector, primarily through its various PC peripherals like mice and keyboards, webcams, and more. Many of these developments come straight from Logitech, but you don't become a power player in any sector without making a few strategic acquisitions along the way. Over the years, Logitech has acquired a healthy array of other tech brands to expand its offerings, including Streamlabs, Astro Gaming, and more.
If you're shopping for certain subsets of PC, console, and gaming peripherals, there's a distinct chance whatever you buy will have "Logitech" on the label, but even if it doesn't, it could still be a Logitech product. Logitech has assumed ownership of these companies through large-scale buyouts, either of the brands themselves or their previous parent companies, which means any products they make and sell are, for all intents and purposes, Logitech's.
Streamlabs
Within the current decade, streaming hardware has become a very healthy component of the tech sector as online entertainers seek to make a name for themselves on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. A major name in streaming software is Streamlabs, which specializes in assorted programs and plugins like stream controls and sound mixers, delivered via desktop interface suites. Streamlabs created a very popular offshoot of the prominent streaming program, OBS, titled Streamlabs OBS.
Logitech purchased Streamlabs in 2019 for $89 million in cash, plus $29 million in stock options. In a press release at the time, Streamlabs CEO Ali Moiz said that both brands are passionate about both gaming and streaming, and that by teaming up, the two of them would be able to keep providing their hardware and software, as well as make newer and better developments in the streaming scene. By all accounts, this acquisition was to Streamlabs' benefits, as Streamlabs OBS is still readily available, as are Streamlabs' assorted other programs like Streamlabs Desktop.
Loupedeck
Modern live streaming setups demand not just the right software and plugins, but desktop devices to quickly access shortcuts and macros like visual and sound effects or chat displays. The Elgato Stream Deck is a good example of this, though there are other big names in this particular field, like Loupedeck. Since its founding in 2016, Loupedeck has been a strong competitor in the streaming tech sector, developing editor consoles like the Loupedeck Live and Loupedeck CT for purposes like streaming, audio editing, and more.
Logitech purchased Loupedeck in 2023 for an undisclosed sum, making for a very potent pair of holdings alongside Streamlabs. Loupedeck planned to continue manufacturing and selling its self-branded hardware going forward, though in 2025, the brand announced that it would be sunsetting manufacture and sales of its own devices in order to redirect focus toward Logitech's own MX Creative Console and its associated ecosystem. Loupedeck still offers support for its products, but no new iterations of its streaming hardware will be released.
Blue Microphones
High-quality audio has become vital for anyone looking to make a name for themselves online, through streaming, podcasting, or making music. Logitech makes its fair share of basic microphones, but there's a fine line between a basic microphone and a streaming-quality microphone, the latter of which are the bread and butter of Blue Microphones. Founded in 1995, Blue has delivered a massive range of audio solutions, including simple, affordable mics for basic use and $1,000 devices offering the highest possible quality.
In 2018, Logitech bought out Blue Microphones to the tune of $117 million in cash, rolling Blue's prominent offerings like the Snowball and Yeti microphones into its own catalog. Similarly to Loupedeck, Blue continued as its own brand for a few years after the fact, but in 2023 it was officially retired, and all of its offerings, including the Snowball and Yeti, were rebranded under Logitech's Logitech G subdivision. You can still technically get the same microphones and assorted products, they're just not called "Blue" anymore, or the "Blue" name is a subtitle after Logitech, such as with the Logitech Creators Blue Yeti microphone.
Astro Gaming
In addition to studio-quality microphones, the current state of online gaming and competitive streaming has also necessitated a greater presence of high-impact headset microphones, especially for those in the esports scene. While some audio equipment manufacturers focus on all-around offerings, others focus more exclusively on certain types. Case in point, Astro Gaming focused exclusively on high-quality gaming headset microphones, alongside secondary peripherals like webcams, mice, and keyboards, all in service of the professional esports scene.
A year before its acquisition of Blue, Logitech purchased ownership of Astro Gaming in 2017 for $85 million in cash, with the goal of gradually expanding its presence in the professional gaming hardware sector in tandem with its then-burgeoning Logitech G brand. In the same vein as Blue, Astro Gaming's independent branding was retired in 2023, with its offerings all rolled in Logitech G. "Astro" is now the name of Logitech G's high-spec headset microphones, the Astro Series, which are loaded with features geared toward competitive console and PC gaming.
JayBird
As Logitech has delved further into audio-centric developments, it has naturally also brushed against the more everyday products, such as wireless earbuds. There is a veritable galaxy of smaller manufacturers of earbuds on the market, with different kinds of devices for different use cases. For example, manufacturer JayBird focused primarily on fitness-geared earbuds, whether they be standalone units or connected speakers, as well as relevant gear like personal fitness trackers. Logitech may not be the first brand you think of when it comes to fitness, but when it acquired JayBird, it made a proper ingress into the field.
Logitech purchased JayBird in 2016 for a $50 million cash price tag, with an extra $45 million on the table as a growth incentive. Logitech offered support to JayBird for several years after the fact, at least into the 2020s, but at some indeterminate point, it seems that Logitech absorbed JayBird entirely. JayBird-branded products are not sold on Logitech's website, and while you can technically still find them on Amazon, they only seem to be available used.