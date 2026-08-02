Who Owns Logitech And Where Are Its Products Made?

If you've ever owned or used a personal computer, there's a really good chance you've used a Logitech product at some point (think devices like mice, keyboards, gaming gear, webcams, headsets, and speakers). It didn't start by making peripherals for Apple's line of computers, but it wasn't long before they jumped aboard the Cupertino company's bandwagon. We bring that up because there are some quirky connections between the two companies that seem something more than just an odd, cosmic coincidence.

While Apple started in Steve Jobs' garage, Logitech kicked off inside a small farm building in 1981 in the village of Apples, Switzerland. And much like the larger Apple in Silicon Valley, Logitech was also started by three guys. Instead of Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne — the oft-forgotten third co-founder who could've been worth billions – this Swiss tech company was started by Daniel Borel, Pierluigi Zappacosta, and Giacomo Marini, all of whom had software backgrounds. The company's name is a mashup of two shortened French words: "Logi" comes from "logicel" (software) and "tech" from "technologie" (technology).

While Borel, Zappacosta, and Marini are all considered "Chairman Emeritus," Logitech isn't "owned" by any of them — or a parent company for that matter, because it's publicly traded as Logitech International S.A. on the NASDAQ under the ticker LOGI. Since 1994, its main manufacturing site has been located in Suzhou, China. However, due to President Trump's stiff Chinese tariffs, it's been aggressively moving production to Malaysia, Mexico, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Meanwhile, research and development is located in the U.S., Ireland, Switzerland, India, China, and Taiwan.