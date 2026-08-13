$10M Worth Of Supercars Seized In Record-Setting Three-Day Crackdown
Crackdowns on recklessly driven supercars are fairly common incidents worldwide. In the latest such endeavor, London's Metropolitan Police set a new record after its officers seized a total of 90 vehicles that were allegedly involved in what the department describes as "antisocial driving". Most vehicles impounded as part of this operation were expensive, fast (and loud) supercars that were allegedly involved in dangerous driving, or were driven with improper and incomplete documents.
The cars seized as part of this operation included exotics like the Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Revuelto, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the Rolls-Royce Wraith. Authorities expect the total value of the cars seized as part of this operation to be around $10 million, which is another record. The most expensive 'catch' was a rare Ferrari Monza SP2, with an estimated auction price of $5 million. The car was one of only 499 units ever manufactured by Ferrari, and was in the UK for just one day. The driver of the vehicle only had a provisional driving license and did not possess valid insurance either.
This recent operation was the biggest of its kind in the five years since the Metropolitan Police began a crackdown on such vehicles. Authorities say most of the cars could be impounded thanks to police officers being accorded additional policing powers. These powers gave officers the authority to directly seize law-breaking vehicles rather than just let the drivers off with a warning. Around 15 vehicles were quickly taken off the road under this legislation alone.
Citizens fed up with recklessly driven supercars
Most of the Met Police's operation against antisocial driving was concentrated around areas like Hyde Park, Kensington, and Chelsea, confirmed Special Chief Inspector Geoff Tatman, the person who led the crackdown. According to him, these are areas from where residents have lodged multiple complaints against people who drive cars recklessly. The noise created by the revving of the modified engines of these cars also disturbs the general peace and quiet of the area. He went on to add that operations like this and strict action thereafter will send a clear message to repeat offenders that their dangerous and reckless behavior will not be tolerated.
120 officers were involved in the efforts, with the majority of the personnel belonging to the Met's Special Constabulary and Vehicle Enforcement Team. Additional manpower came from the Motor Insurers' Bureau, which was also involved in the operation. Their presence was mandated by the rising instances of accidents in the UK caused by uninsured drivers.
Alongside the 90 cars seized, the operation also led to the unearthing of several other criminal activities. A man detained as part of the operation was found to be in possession of 19 bank cards in other people's names, while also carrying cash that was unaccounted for. He was taken in for suspicion of being involved in money laundering. Another person, also found with a huge amount of cash, was suspected of being involved in the supply of drugs, whereas another individual was detained on suspicion of committing an immigration offense.