$10M Worth Of Supercars Seized In Record-Setting Three-Day Crackdown

Crackdowns on recklessly driven supercars are fairly common incidents worldwide. In the latest such endeavor, London's Metropolitan Police set a new record after its officers seized a total of 90 vehicles that were allegedly involved in what the department describes as "antisocial driving". Most vehicles impounded as part of this operation were expensive, fast (and loud) supercars that were allegedly involved in dangerous driving, or were driven with improper and incomplete documents.

The cars seized as part of this operation included exotics like the Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Revuelto, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the Rolls-Royce Wraith. Authorities expect the total value of the cars seized as part of this operation to be around $10 million, which is another record. The most expensive 'catch' was a rare Ferrari Monza SP2, with an estimated auction price of $5 million. The car was one of only 499 units ever manufactured by Ferrari, and was in the UK for just one day. The driver of the vehicle only had a provisional driving license and did not possess valid insurance either.

This recent operation was the biggest of its kind in the five years since the Metropolitan Police began a crackdown on such vehicles. Authorities say most of the cars could be impounded thanks to police officers being accorded additional policing powers. These powers gave officers the authority to directly seize law-breaking vehicles rather than just let the drivers off with a warning. Around 15 vehicles were quickly taken off the road under this legislation alone.