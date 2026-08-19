Can You Use An Old Router As A Network Switch?

Before you begin, you should preferably reset the old router. Then, connect it to a PC using an Ethernet cable. Make sure you use the ports labeled LAN or Ethernet. Now, enter the old router's default IP address in a browser to access the admin panel. It's usually 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1. You should find this and the admin credentials on a sticker on the router itself.

Once you are in the router's settings, head into the DHCP section and disable it. DHCP, or Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol, assigns an IP address to connected devices, but since your main router already handles that, having the setting enabled on the router you are using as a switch can trigger conflicts. Next, we will assign a new IP address to the old router. Keep in mind that it has to be different from the main router and other devices on the network. So, pick one that's outside the main router's DHCP range. For instance, if your main router's IP address is 192.168.1.1 and its DHCP range ends at 192.168.1.150, you could set the old router's IP to 192.168.1.151. As for the subnet mask, it will be the same for the two routers. Once done, access your old router's settings through the new IP address, disable NAT, firewall, and DNS server if the options are available, and save the changes.

Finally, connect your old router to the main router using an Ethernet cable. Again, you should use the port labeled LAN and not WAN or Internet. That's it. You can now plug your devices into the old router, which is essentially acting as a switch, and they will be able to communicate with the entire network.