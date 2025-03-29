How To Find Your Default Gateway (And Why It's Important For Home Networking)

The default gateway is a networking hardware, usually the Wi-Fi router, that essentially manages the flow of data between your network and an external one. In a home setting, the default gateway's primary purpose is to connect your external devices like computers and phones to the internet (which is an external network). Every time you visit a website, the request doesn't automatically proceed to the World Wide Web — it goes through your router first. The website's response also passes through the default gateway before reaching your device.

Advertisement

Manufacturers usually set a default IP address for most routers, so they're already configured right out of the box. Most of the time, the default gateway is 192.168.1.1. But some brands have custom IP addresses for some of their routers like 192.168.50.1 for ASUS and 192.168.0.1 for TP-Link.

To find your home network's default gateway, a.k.a. your router's IP address, all you have to do is look at the sticker on the bottom of the router. It should say the IP address, along with the default gateway login credentials (that you can then use to access your router's parental controls and more). If, however, it doesn't have this information, or you don't have physical access to your router, there are other ways to find the default gateway from your connected external devices.

Advertisement