4 New Electronics On Costco Shelves In August 2026
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Costco has a surprisingly robust electronics department that stocks everything from new TVs and computers to home security systems and smart speakers. The retailer also has a reputation for affordability, selling these items at modest prices — including some electronics on deep discount this August – and offering unique bundles to consumers. But Costco doesn't just discount products; it also constantly adds to its selection. This keeps the retailer's inventory fresh and ensures that there is always a bevy of new gadgets for enthusiasts to find while exploring its stores. Costco has added a lot of cool electronics to its catalog in 2026, but more are hitting the shelves every month.
It's easy to miss many of these new items, given how massive Costco's warehouses are — and the fact that some of these new items are only available online. Have a Costco membership and want to get up to date with the retailer's latest electronics offerings? Here's a handful of the newest items available this August.
Insta360 X6 Action Camera Bundle
Fans of outdoor sports and travel vlogging can always use a good action cam. There are plenty of models out there with the traditional fisheye lens, but some people might be interested in something a bit more expansive. One of the more premium options Costco has recently started selling is the Insta360 X6 Action Camera Bundle, which currently retails for $699.99.
The Insta360 has dual custom Sony 1/1.1-inch sensors with an f/2.0 aperture and a triple AI chip system for processing. This allows it to record a 360-degree field of view in 8K (7680x3840) at 50 fps, perfect for high-res, fast-paced content. It takes photos at up to 120MP for 360-degree shots and up to 42MP for more traditional flat photos. It has a 2600 mAh battery that promises up to 140 minutes of runtime when shooting at 8K30, 64 GB of built-in storage (expandable via microSD), and offers connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C 3.0. Users also get a 2.32-inch OLED touchscreen display and a casing that's waterproof at depths down to 66 feet.
Costco's bundle includes a second 2600 mAh battery, the company's Bullet Time Selfie Stick, a quick-release mount, and a replacement kit for the lens. While it is pricey, the X6 has received exceptional reviews. James Trew of Engadget gave it an 8.9, citing its exceptional image quality, feature set, and ease of editing as major wins, while docking a point for the occasional stitch line and the top-end price.
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Spotlight Cam
Ring is one of the first and biggest names in smart home security, and Costco has recently added a $269.99 Ring bundle that contains both a 2nd-generation Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and a 2nd-generation Spotlight Cam. The doorbell features a retinal 2K camera with up to 6x zoom. It has night vision, live viewing, two-way talk, motion detection, and a rechargeable quick-release battery pack.
The Ring Spotlight Cam has a lot of the same features. It sports the same camera and features such as motion detection and two-way talk. Instead of night vision, however, the Spotlight Cam automatically turns on the lights when it detects motion. It also contains an internal siren that can be activated with a tap on the Ring app. Ring has a few variations of this device with different power options, but the B0FWF67WQB model included in the Costco kit is battery-powered like the doorbell.
These have both received moderate reviews from most outlets. John R. Delaney of PC Mag gave the 2nd-gen Ring Battery Doorbell a 3.5 out of 5, stating that the video quality and connectivity were great, but the required subscription service and lack of Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant compatibility were less than ideal. He was more positive about the Spotlight Cam, citing many of the same pros and cons but noting that the light itself is exceptionally bright and effective.
Hisense 32-inch QD4 Series Hi-QLED Smart TV
Large flat-screen TVs have never been more affordable, but sometimes you just want a good 32-inch TV for small spaces, such as a bedroom or kitchen. These are much less common than they used to be, but Costco has a new option in the Hisense 32-inch QD4 Series Hi-QLED Smart TV, which is exceptionally affordable at just $119.99.
This is a flat 1080p FHD Hi-QLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has two HDMI 1.4 ports, an eARC HDMI 3 port, a single USB port, and an optical input. It also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The TV runs Roku's operating system and is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple AirPlay, and Alexa. It comes with a stand but is also VESA mount compatible. Pretty basic, all in all.
This TV doesn't seem to have any reviews from professional publications, and it appears that this specific model, the 32QD45SRC, is only sold at Costco, where it has yet to accumulate any customer reviews either. Previous generations of the QD4 line have earned high marks for vibrancy and color, but only ran at a mediocre 720p, which is at least a problem this new TV addresses.
Samsung 75-inch Class M80H Series 4K Mini LED Smart TV
The Hisense might be small and affordable, but Costco has plenty of premium TV options as well. Samsung is considered the best major TV brand in terms of customer satisfaction, and the brand has some truly impressive models in its lineup. Costco has recently started selling the Samsung 75-inch Class M80H Series 4K Mini LED Smart TV, a 75-inch 4K Mini LED with a 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium, HDR10+, Pure Spectrum Color, and ALLM.
The panel also supports 240Hz when connected to a compatible PC, although the DLG implementation means it'll run at a lower resolution in this mode. It's powered by an NQ4 Gen2 processor with a wide range of AI-based features like a specialized Samsung Vision AI Companion, AI Soccer Mode, Adaptive Sound+, and AI Gaming Optimizer.
This TV has good ratings on most retailers' websites, with 4.8 out of 5 on Home Depot, a 5 out of 5 on Walmart, and a 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon, with customers generally praising its picture quality, value, color, and ease of setup. Even so, it's worth noting that Rtings.com had a much more middling opinion af the TV, arguing that its good feature set doesn't make up for its subpar performance and noting that there are better options out there.