4 New Electronics On Costco Shelves In August 2026

Fans of outdoor sports and travel vlogging can always use a good action cam. There are plenty of models out there with the traditional fisheye lens, but some people might be interested in something a bit more expansive. One of the more premium options Costco has recently started selling is the Insta360 X6 Action Camera Bundle, which currently retails for $699.99.

The Insta360 has dual custom Sony 1/1.1-inch sensors with an f/2.0 aperture and a triple AI chip system for processing. This allows it to record a 360-degree field of view in 8K (7680x3840) at 50 fps, perfect for high-res, fast-paced content. It takes photos at up to 120MP for 360-degree shots and up to 42MP for more traditional flat photos. It has a 2600 mAh battery that promises up to 140 minutes of runtime when shooting at 8K30, 64 GB of built-in storage (expandable via microSD), and offers connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB-C 3.0. Users also get a 2.32-inch OLED touchscreen display and a casing that's waterproof at depths down to 66 feet.

Costco's bundle includes a second 2600 mAh battery, the company's Bullet Time Selfie Stick, a quick-release mount, and a replacement kit for the lens. While it is pricey, the X6 has received exceptional reviews. James Trew of Engadget gave it an 8.9, citing its exceptional image quality, feature set, and ease of editing as major wins, while docking a point for the occasional stitch line and the top-end price.