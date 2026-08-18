How Many Lumens Should You Look For In An EDC Flashlight?

There are a few lumen ranges in flashlights that are considered optimal for different kinds of tasks. For example, a flashlight packing 1 to 50 lumens would be ideal for reading a book in the dark, searching for something you dropped under a car seat, or just generally doing anything that doesn't require you to see far away. On the higher end, a flashlight rated for 150 to 300 lumens is best suited for navigating unpaved terrain, such as when you're on a hiking trail or walking your dog in the grassier part of a park. This is a level of brightness sufficient for making out fine details at a distance, making it a good lumen range for a camping flashlight, for example.

Considering these ranges, the optimal lumen level for an EDC flashlight used for purposes more elaborate than up-close tasks, but less serious than navigation, would be around 50 to 150 lumens. This range is considered ideal for standard-use cases, as it's bright enough to see clearly in front of you without being absolutely blinding. Light in this range is best-suited for helping you look under your couch or walk on a paved road in a residential neighborhood, as well as performing minor mechanical tasks like small home repairs or campsite tasks. Besides having a reasonable level of lighting, this would also be the optimal choice from a pricing standpoint, as you can get a simple keychain flashlight with 120 lumens of light for around $10.