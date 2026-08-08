Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying That '10,000 Lumen' Flashlight

In 1899, David Misell, a Brit living in New York City at the time, patented the first modern tube flashlight (patent number 717,592), a handheld device he called an electric hand torch that used three dry-cell batteries and an incandescent bulb. While flashlight is a term used in the U.S. for a portable light, the rest of the world refers to them as torches, sort of like how the rest of the world calls a certain game football and Americans call it soccer.

Regardless, the brightness of any light is measured in lumens. The wattage of a bulb, which many people in the U.S. base their purchase on, indicates how much energy it uses and has nothing to do with how much light it casts. LEDs are different from, and far more efficient than, standard incandescent bulbs. One standard 60-watt incandescent bulb emits about 800 lumens. An LED draws only 6-12 watts yet has the same brightness. 10,000 lumens is as bright as six standard 100-watt incandescent bulbs. Thankfully, LEDs can last anywhere between 20,000 and 50,000 hours, years longer than an incandescent bulb.

Here's where we shed some light on reality: maintaining that much brightness for any length of time requires far more power than a small handheld device can provide. It's a simple matter of physics. A flashlight's brightness decreases as batteries drain, which, at 10,000 lumens, happens in a matter of minutes. What's more, batteries generate heat, which not only compounds the power drain but also requires an internal fan to keep them from overheating.