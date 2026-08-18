Car Windows Sticking To The Weather Stripping? Here's How To Fix It

A common problem, especially on older vehicles with deteriorating rubber, is a sticky window seal. This occurs when you roll down your window and the little rubber lip on either side of the window tucks itself in, often folding more and more as you roll the window all the way down. It'll often sound terrible as well, with that squeaky rubber against the surface of the glass, and it slows your window down because of the increased resistance. The window motor (or the crank, if you're rocking a manual window roller) has to work extra hard as well. Overall, it's a weird but not insignificant problem, especially in the summer.

So what can we do about it? There are two main solutions: The first involves refreshing the existing rubber in some way, often good if there's no cracks and the window just started sticking. The other involves completely replacing your window's weather stripping by dismantling the door, which sounds insanely complicated but it's actually not too hard with some basic tools, often less than what you'd need for, say, replacing a windshield's seals.

Of course, several external factors play into this; if you have a particularly old or rare car, you might not have a choice but to use the original stripping or make your own. Likewise, some cars are simply more complicated than others. There is no-one-size-fits-all formula here, but there are some products and helpful tips that might not have occurred to you. Let's explore why this happens and what you can do about it.