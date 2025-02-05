5 Tools You'll Need When Replacing The Rubber Strip Around A Windshield

The car windshield is something that we tend to take for granted. It helps to cocoon us in our vehicles, safely sheltered from the elements. Aside from the windshield itself, one of the ways that this is achieved is the rubber seal fitted around the glass. This serves the purpose of weatherproofing, but it also helps to dampen vibrations. However, it is prone to damage and can also deteriorate over time. Exposure to sunlight, chemicals like detergents, and oil and fuels thrown up from the road by other cars can all combine to harden or even perish the seal.

Replacing a damaged windshield seal quickly is important. Modern vehicles are crammed full of delicate electronics, and these generally don't appreciate the presence of water over time. One way of doing this is to take your vehicle to a service center or windshield specialist. Yet, armed with the right tools, it's possible to replace the rubber strip around your windshield yourself. Although this won't need fitting as often as your windshield wipers, it shouldn't be overlooked.