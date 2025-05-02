Why You Might Need To Drain Your Car Doors (And How To Do It)

If your car door is sounding like a front-loader washing machine, you will no doubt realize you need to drain your car doors. What a lot of car or truck owners don't know is that regularly checking drain holes along the bottom of your car or truck doors is one of the many ways to protect your car from rust.

Advertisement

A car door is a simple device: It lets the driver and passengers in, while keeping the elements out. However, door and window seals are not perfect, and you don't need to cross a river for water to find its way in. Leaving your car parked outdoors, going through a car wash, winding your windows down in the rain, even condensation can cause water ingress.

Door and window seals will deteriorate over time; becoming kinked, worn and torn, while drainage holes can become clogged with dust, debris, dirt, and rust. And if you do happen to drive your car into water, it can get in through the same holes designed to drain it out. The good news is that draining a car door is easy, and can also prevent the accumulation of water in the future.

Advertisement