What Type Of Sealant Should You Use On A Leaky Windshield? (And How Do You Apply It?)

Being a car owner is tough. Aside from doing your best to follow the different traffic rules and regulations, you also need to take good care of your vehicle so it can serve its purpose for a long time. Of course, when buying a car, everyone expects it to be durable enough to last years or even decades. However, almost all parts of a car are vulnerable to normal wear and tear and even accidents, especially the windshield — the front glass that shields the driver and front passenger from UV rays, wind, and flying debris.

There are ways to protect the windshield from chips and cracks, but these things are inevitable at some point. While hiring a professional mechanic or glass specialist is the best way to go, remedying the problem with DIY crack and chip repair is also an option. The same can be done when faced with a leaky windshield, which can cause water damage, mold growth, and an overall unpleasant driving experience when left untreated. To fix the leak, you will need a good-quality sealant.

For first-time car owners, choosing the sealant for the DIY leaky windshield repair can be challenging, given the variety on the market. However, only two types of sealants yield the best results: polyurethane-based sealants and silicone-based sealants. The former is the industry standard for windshield installation and repairs, since it provides a strong bond. Meanwhile, the latter is more durable, flexible, and provides excellent waterproofing, but it can be more expensive.

