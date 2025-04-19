Why You Should Avoid Slamming Your Car Door (And The Damage It Can Do)

Most conscientious drivers try to avoid common driving habits that might damage their car, but they may not realize how much wear and tear slamming a car door shut can cause, both to the structure of the door and the components inside it. Slam your car door enough times, and you might end up damaging the frame. That could mean being stuck with a door frame that's bent and a car door that's loose, misaligned, and hard to close. Other potential consequences include the door becoming stuck or collapsing, especially if the damage to the door makes it possible for moisture to seep in, causing corrosion.

If that's not enough to give you pause, you should know that the potential damage doesn't end there. Your car door's internal components — and even its hinges — can also suffer under the force of repeated slamming. Your hinges are what make it possible for you to open and close your doors. If you slam your car door regularly, the hinges could wear out faster, making it harder for the door to latch and stay closed. Windows are also vulnerable to slamming and could end up shattering or losing their alignment. As a result, you may find yourself dealing with windows that get stuck or won't open and close properly.

Your car's locking mechanism is another component that might not hold up well under constant slamming, which could lead to power door locks not working reliably. Speakers are often found in car doors, and these, too, can be affected, with repeated slamming causing sound quality to deteriorate or the speakers to stop working altogether. Given the damage it can do, along with keeping up with your car's maintenance schedule, you should make it a point to minimize the slamming of your car doors.

