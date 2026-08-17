4 Small Sedans With Better Ratings Than The Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra proved you can still be stylish and fun while being a fuel efficient hybrid, praised by critics for its smooth ride and abundance of features despite its low starting price of $24,120. This puts it at an even lower starting point than rivals like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, making it a top choice for those looking for a cost-effective small sedan. There's a 75% recommendation rating on Kelley Blue Book, with drivers applauding its fuel efficiency and good looks.

The Hyundai Elantra comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, although you can also get a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor if you go hybrid, or with a turbocharger if you go with the sporty N trim. The base model offers an 8.1 second 0-60 miles per hour run, making it pretty zippy. When it comes to the more important factors in choosing a compact sedan — like safety, fuel efficiency, and value — the Hyundai Elantra is near the top of most lists. It's fifth in Consumer Reports' new sedans reliability list and in the top 10 for safety with the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety (IIHS).

However, this means there are four small sedans that rank above the Hyundai Elantra in these categories and more, giving them better ratings with critics and customers alike.