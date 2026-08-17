4 Small Sedans With Better Ratings Than The Hyundai Elantra
The Hyundai Elantra proved you can still be stylish and fun while being a fuel efficient hybrid, praised by critics for its smooth ride and abundance of features despite its low starting price of $24,120. This puts it at an even lower starting point than rivals like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, making it a top choice for those looking for a cost-effective small sedan. There's a 75% recommendation rating on Kelley Blue Book, with drivers applauding its fuel efficiency and good looks.
The Hyundai Elantra comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, although you can also get a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor if you go hybrid, or with a turbocharger if you go with the sporty N trim. The base model offers an 8.1 second 0-60 miles per hour run, making it pretty zippy. When it comes to the more important factors in choosing a compact sedan — like safety, fuel efficiency, and value — the Hyundai Elantra is near the top of most lists. It's fifth in Consumer Reports' new sedans reliability list and in the top 10 for safety with the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety (IIHS).
However, this means there are four small sedans that rank above the Hyundai Elantra in these categories and more, giving them better ratings with critics and customers alike.
2026 MINI Cooper Countryman
The 2026 MINI Cooper Countryman just edged out the Elantra in J.D. Power's small sedan ratings thanks to its practicality and styling. The MINI is downright cute with a unique and quirky design. Despite its playful appearance, the MINI packs a punch. Its all-wheel drive paired with a turbocharged inline-four-cylinder engine make it fun to drive. Our review noted: "The Countryman was light on its feet, and while it didn't exactly melt any tires, it felt nimble to the point it was actually great fun to throw down country back roads." Meanwhile, the interior feels luxury, comfortable, and spacious. Car and Driver fit eight suitcases in the back (22 when the seats were folded).
While the MINI Cooper Countryman has a little more luxury and a little more playfulness than the Elantra, it falls short when it comes to pricing. It starts at $36,075, so it may be out of budget (and out of mind) for some families looking for a small sedan. But for those that don't mind paying the cute tax, the MINI is the winner.
2026 Mazda 3
The Hyundai Elantra has a "Top Safety Pick" rating from the IIHS, but the Mazda 3 sedan and hatchback are at the top of the charts for its small cars category thanks to superior front and rear crash prevention, as well as better-rated headlights. The Mazda 3 also scored higher in Car and Driver's best compact sedan ratings, with plenty of standard safety features, like automated emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.
The 2026 Mazda 3 starts at $25,885, which is not too much more than the Elantra. And just like the Elantra, the Mazda 3 is not just a safe commuter with nothing more to offer. The Elantra and Mazda 3 are both fun to drive, with the Mazda 3 offering a handsome hatchback variation with front-wheel drive and a manual transmission (for more money, of course). This version hits 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, the automatic variations even quicker. "Not only does not having the modern bells and whistles help keep costs down, it keeps the focus on what truly matters: driving," our review concluded.
2026 Toyota Prius
The previous Prius generations may have been called mediocre, but the 2026 Toyota Prius' design is just as edgy as the Hyundai Elantra — and it does it while being more fuel efficient. Car and Driver gave it a much higher score for its gas mileage. The Hyundai Elantra is in second on its list of sedans with the best gas mileage with a 31-35 combined rating, but the Prius is at number one with 49-57 miles combined. That's a big jump.
The Prius is still not blowing minds during a commute, but the FWD version has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors for 194 horsepower and the AWD version raises it to 196 hp with three electric motors. The FWD hits 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which beats the Elantra. Our review of the Prius said to switch to sport mode, and you'll get it to zip around town. The Prius starts at $29,845, so the Elantra is actually a bit cheaper — though you may spend more at the pump.
2026 Honda Civic
The 2026 Honda Civic beats the Hyundai Elantra in practically every rating where the two go head to head. J.D. Power has the Civic a few points ahead, noting its aggressive styling, responsive handling, and expansive safety features. Edmunds also put the Civic just ahead on its list of compact sedans due to its spacious, comfortable interior. Consumer Reports scored it higher in reliability. Car and Driver called the Honda Civic the best compact car of 2026, period. It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 150 horsepower, falling short against rivals with an 8.9-second sprint to 60 mph.
Still, starting at $25,890, the Honda Civic is affordable, while still offering agility, looks, and enough safety features to give it the same "Top Safety Pick" label from the IIHS. It's also more fuel efficient than the Elantra at a combined 36 mpg. "The Honda Civic is one of the automaker's most impressive vehicles, offering a wonderful combination of practicality, performance and value," wrote Edmunds in an overview, which is pretty hard to argue.
Methedology
At the end of the day, none of these vehicles are better or worse than the Hyundai Elantra. It's a matter of preference when it comes which small sedan meets your specific needs and desires. However, we wanted to focus on the elements that make the Hyundai Elantra desirable, including its low price point, fun driving experience, eye-catching styling, and fuel efficiency — and then see if there are any small sedans out there that beat the Elantra in these categories.
To find the most accurate ratings, we checked lists and data from J.D. Power, Edmunds, Car and Driver, Consumer Reports, Kelley Blue Book, and the IIHS. We then chose compact cars that scored higher on these ratings, selecting vehicles that had similar design, drive, or interior elements. Most also had similar price points, although the MINI Cooper was a bit of an outlier in that category. We still felt it was a quirky yet practical vehicle worth highlighting, but only you can decide which of these small sedans is the right fit for you.