OtterBox Warranty: How Long It Is And Does It Replace Your Phone Case For Free?
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Smartphone prices have been rising over the last few years, and, ironically, the more expensive the device, the more fragile it is due to the use of premium materials like glass. As a result, phone cases have become essential now more than ever, especially given how expensive repairs have become. One of the major smartphone case brands, OtterBox sells some of the best cases on the market and has been doing so for close to three decades, since it was founded in 1998.
Its specialty is heavy-duty cases that can help protect your phone from damage. Despite OtterBox being a reputable phone case manufacturer, mishaps can happen in the manufacturing process. The good news is that OtterBox offers warranties on its phone cases as well as other accessories. According to OtterBox, each case comes with a limited warranty that "covers defects in materials and workmanship under normal use."
The warranty period for the company's cases is three years from the day you purchased the case or when it was delivered. However, some of the company's products don't get the same treatment. OtterBox's mobile accessories that aren't protective cases, such as its screen protectors and charging pads, have a shorter warranty period of two years, while specialty products or limited editions are only covered for one year.
OtterBox can replace your phone case for free
OtterBox's limited warranty strictly covers defects caused by manufacturing, materials used, or workmanship, and when you use its products as expected. If a protective case that you bought from the company fails to deliver on that promise, you can file a claim and OtterBox will either repair the product, replace it with a new one or a refurbished one, or give you credits equal to the purchasing price of the defective product that you can redeem on the company's website.
It's therefore not guaranteed that the company will give you a replacement. You might get the same one you had that has been repaired. However, regardless of the decision the company decides to take when you file a claim, you won't be charged any fee for replacement or repair. The only charge that you might incur is for shipping and handling (plus any applicable taxes), which is something you should keep in mind when filing a claim.
How to file your OtterBox warranty claim
If you face an issue with any of the accessories from OtterBox, you can submit a warranty claim. According to the company, you can file a claim up to 60 days after the stipulated warranty period expires in one of two ways. The first method is to call the company's support team at 1-855-688-7269. Alternatively, you can go to OtterBox's warranty page and fill out the form to submit a claim.
The form includes questions about where you bought the item, the specific product you bought, the cause of the damage, damage details, and other information. During the form filing process, the company might ask you to send your receipt of purchase that shows the date you bought the item and a picture of the product in order to check whether it's valid.
In fact, OtterBox advises you to use a phone or tablet with a camera in order to take pictures of the product while filing your warranty claim. You may also be asked to send the product back to the company for inspection. The case maker says it processes warranty replacements "within a few business days" but doesn't mention any concrete timelines.