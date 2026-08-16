OtterBox Warranty: How Long It Is And Does It Replace Your Phone Case For Free?

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Smartphone prices have been rising over the last few years, and, ironically, the more expensive the device, the more fragile it is due to the use of premium materials like glass. As a result, phone cases have become essential now more than ever, especially given how expensive repairs have become. One of the major smartphone case brands, OtterBox sells some of the best cases on the market and has been doing so for close to three decades, since it was founded in 1998.

Its specialty is heavy-duty cases that can help protect your phone from damage. Despite OtterBox being a reputable phone case manufacturer, mishaps can happen in the manufacturing process. The good news is that OtterBox offers warranties on its phone cases as well as other accessories. According to OtterBox, each case comes with a limited warranty that "covers defects in materials and workmanship under normal use."

The warranty period for the company's cases is three years from the day you purchased the case or when it was delivered. However, some of the company's products don't get the same treatment. OtterBox's mobile accessories that aren't protective cases, such as its screen protectors and charging pads, have a shorter warranty period of two years, while specialty products or limited editions are only covered for one year.