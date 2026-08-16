This 1970s-Era Fighter Jet Boasts One Feature That Even Fifth Generation Fighters Lack

While they do represent a marvel of modern engineering, jet engines ultimately rely on one relatively simple requirement: air. In order to turn fuel to fire, and fire to thrust, a fighter's engines must ingest, compress, and combust enormous quantities of air. At full power, this could equate to up to 500 pounds of oxygen being ingested per second.

The importance of airflow can be seen across the design principles of every modern fifth-generation fighter. The F-22 Raptor, Su-57 Felon, and J-20 Mighty Dragon all feature large, lateral, twin intakes capable of scooping and driving huge amounts of air directly into the engine. Simultaneously, these intakes are designed to ensure the airflow remains clean. "Clean" air, in the context of air combat, generally refers to smooth, undisturbed, high-velocity airflow entering the compressor. To achieve this, modern jets employ highly sophisticated inlet designs intended to provide a continuous, smooth, and highly compressed airflow.

But beyond that complex realm of air-breathing jet propulsion and the Brayton Cycle, "clean" air also demands consideration in its most literal sense. Dust, stones, fragments of concrete, pieces of metal, and other debris all represent potential foreign object debris, or FOD. This simple detritus exists on all airfields, but if sucked into an engine, can strike compressor blades at extraordinary speeds, causing critical damage or catalyzing cascading failures.

Today's fighters solve airflow problems brilliantly. But the Mikoyan MiG-29 Fulcrum was also designed to solve the FOD problem. How do you keep a core-airflow turbojet breathing when the runway itself may be trying to feed it gravel? The answer is one of the Fulcrum's strangest and most ingenious features: intake-covering anti-FOD doors, combined with top-mounted auxiliary air intakes.