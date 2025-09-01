Why Crew Members Have To Walk & Scan An Aircraft Carrier Before Flight Ops

The planes on board the American aircraft carriers are some of the most potent weapons available to the U.S. Navy. They're also quite expensive — for example, just one unit of the F/A-18 Super Hornet is estimated to cost around $72 million. Despite their lethality and high price, these jets (and every other aircraft around the world) are prone to damage from Foreign Object Debris or FOD.

So, to avoid this, flight deck crew members do a FOD walk before the start of flight ops. No matter what color uniform they're wearing, they line up shoulder-to-shoulder on the tiny runway, walk along its length, and scan for anything that does not belong. It could be a tiny washer that has fallen off a tow tractor, a bolt dropped from a sailor's toolbox, or maybe even a pair of hair-cutting shears that has fallen from the bag of an arriving sailor. As long as it does not belong on the flight deck, any crew member who spots it will pick it up and put it in their pocket for later disposal.

You might think that tiny items like these would not cause any problems for such mighty machines. After all, if your car can handle them, shouldn't a supersonic, missile-carrying jet be able to absorb the same amount of "minor" damage? But if you're an aircraft being accelerated down the short flight deck by a catapult to 150 mph, even the smallest things getting ingested into your engine can cause a major problem.