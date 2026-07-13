America Could Save Millions On F-35 Engine Issues Using This $98 Solution

The fifth-generation F-35 is one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world. However, like any machine that pushes the limits of engineering know-how to its very extreme, there are still plenty of flaws with the F-35 that need fixing.

The good news is that Sergeants Zach Allbee and Nik Yakel from Luke Air Force Base have helped to design a chute for the F-35A's gun system that can at least reduce the chances of Class A engine mishaps. Among other criteria, a Class A mishap is defined as one where the damage costs more than $2.5 million. According to a video posted on the Luke AFB Facebook page, the system clips onto the jet's existing adapter without any modifications and channels spent casings directly into an ammo can.

This isn't a fix that addresses known issues like complex maintenance or software issues. Rather, it's a mechanical solution that helps to reduce the F-35's chances of damaging $20 million Pratt & Whitney F135 engines due to foreign object debris hazards (FOD). FOD hazards are essentially small loose objects that lie undetected on runways and can be sucked into a jet engine's intake. According to Luke AFB, the Project Z.A.C.H (Zero-point Ammunition Cartridge Holder) device costs about $98 and means airmen no longer have to manually catch shells being downloaded from the fighter, a process during which about 20% of shell casings are missed. These missed shells can scatter across the flightline, creating potential FOD hazards.