4 Reasons Why People Ditch Their AirPods
These days, it's all but essential to have a quality set of headphones or earbuds on hand. Listening to music, taking phone calls, checking out audiobooks, and more are enhanced by this immersive wireless audio tech. For many, Apple's AirPods are the way to go, because of their shape, sound quality, and bevy of features activated by a single tap. However, as popular as these devices have become in recent years, many Apple users have started to turn away from AirPods in favor of alternatives for one reason or another.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with sticking with AirPods, as they have a lot to offer. Many like the smooth, contoured shape and how they fit within the ear. They're optimized to connect quickly and function seamlessly with Apple devices; the sound quality is strong, and features like Hearing Protection on AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 help reduce exposure to loud environmental noise. Still, many users find they lack in some areas, or that the competition has proven itself superior in one way or another.
While Apple most likely won't abandon the AirPods line anytime soon, it appears some users are putting them away for good. These are some of the most common reasons the earbud-wearing public has given online for making the switch.
New sets of AirPods aren't cheap
Like any piece of modern technology, AirPods don't last forever. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery within may only last a few years before it fails to hold a charge, rendering the earbuds unusable. Their design also makes them nearly impossible for the average person to repair, so replacement seems like the only way to go for most. Unfortunately, this brings another obstacle: price. AirPods are quite expensive, with some of the latest AirPods Pro models potentially costing hundreds of dollars. Naturally, this high financial barrier has become a sticking point for many Apple customers, leading them to leave AirPods behind altogether.
There's lots of online discussion concerning AirPods prices and what consumers get for the cost. Many feel that going with other brands is just fine to save some money, with some arguing that AirPods' high price is due at least in part to Apple's status as a premium brand. This has led some to seek out cheaper alternatives from other brands. At the same time, there are lots of people online who feel AirPods are a get-what-you-pay-for investment. They believe the higher price is worth it for the sound quality, comfortable shape, and other features they bring to the table.
There are strong, cheaper alternatives
A big factor in the success and popularity of AirPods is the Apple name and its connection to the brand's devices. Features like Instant Pairing, Audio Sharing, and more are only available when AirPods are paired with Apple devices. However, if these and some of the many hidden AirPods features to use don't appeal to you, you're not particularly fond of AirPods, or you're choosing to move away from the iOS ecosystem, there's less of a reason to stick with AirPods. There's an endless number of earbud brands, each with their own set of pros and cons. If online chatter is any indication, many former AirPods users have begun looking to these audio brands to meet their audio needs.
Users recommend many earbud brands as viable alternatives to AirPods. Sony, which offers a range of high- and low-priced earbuds, is one name that frequently comes up in these discussions. Sony's earbuds come in a variety of shapes and colors, while offering features like noise cancellation and enhanced user comfort. The Beats line of wireless earbuds, Bose's earbud offerings, and earbud sets from Anker also have their share of online supporters. On the whole, things like price, sound quality, and the ability for the earbuds to stay in the user's ear, among others, influenced users' decisions to switch to non-Apple brands and recommend them to others.
The wired headphone resurgence
With the almost total disappearance of headphone jacks from modern phones and the overall cultural embrace of Bluetooth technology, wired earbuds have largely faded from the spotlight. Still, they haven't gone away completely. In some circles, they have proven even more popular than Apple AirPods. Whether with a USB-C connection or a dongle to make them phone-compatible, many have found wired earbuds to be a good alternative to AirPods in more ways than one. In fact, even Apple's own EarPods have surged in popularity as of late thanks to a few key wins they score over their wireless contemporaries.
Even in committed AirPods circles, EarPods win out with many people. They're praised for their sound quality, significantly lower price at around $20 per pair in most cases, and microphone quality. Looking at wired headphones more generally, AirPods can't compete with the fact that wired earbuds don't need to be charged. Not to mention, their cable-bound nature makes them easier to keep track of, and there's no need to carry around a charging case, either. Additionally, there are many great wired earbuds for consumers to choose from. Plus, if you're into the slightly old-school, Y2K aesthetic, wired earbuds evoke that era of tech far more than modern AirPods.
Possible health concerns
As harmless as they may seem, AirPods and earbuds as a whole do come with some health risks. Thus, in-ear headphones aren't the right choice for everyone. The potential for hearing loss cannot be ignored, as listening at high volumes for long stretches can do serious damage over time if users aren't careful. Also, keeping AirPods in for long periods can lead to increased earwax accumulation, while taking them in and out can push earwax deeper into the ear canal. This can mean blockage, possible earaches, and hearing loss. By using a set of over-ear headphones instead, that issue can be greatly reduced.
Meanwhile, others have stopped using AirPods and earbuds because they are concerned about the potential health risks that come with their use. There has been a lot of chatter online about the electromagnetic fields generated by AirPods and the possible impact they could have on the human brain or the body. It should be stressed that this subject is still being researched by the scientific community, with no serious link between AirPods or earbud EMF exposure and health problems established as of yet. However, that possibility alone has led some to cut back on using AirPods or ditch them entirely.