5 Stihl Chainsaws That Are Made For Light Jobs
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The Stihl chainsaw is a classic option for all manner of outdoor land clearance and yard maintenance tasks. Among major chainsaw brands you can choose from, Stihl is consistently named at the head of the pack, and in our own analysis, it came out ahead of its primary competition, Husqvarna, too. There's a plethora of Stihl models to consider, and the naming convention used by Stihl can make the process of homing in on the right tool for your specific needs difficult. However, once you start exploring the catalog in a little greater depth and determine the bar length you require for the tasks you expect to handle, the buying process becomes far clearer. For one thing, light-duty work won't require a long bar or a notably powerful saw. A large chainsaw is among the set of tools that frequently amount to a waste of money for homeowners just looking for some basic yard clearance with their equipment. They're overpowered for light pruning and firewood preparation, and can therefore be dangerous to operate in this manner.
Stihl makes a wide range of saws that perform on this end of the spectrum, but there are also lots of smaller units and light options that are great for climbing trees and handling light to moderate clearance and storm cleanup tasks. This corner of the Stihl catalog is populated by saws that are no less effective or valuable, and these five tools in particular offer standout performance for homeowners seeking something that goes beyond their pruner or pole saw but won't be needed for large tree felling and other, similar work.
MS 151 T C-E Gas-Powered Chainsaw
The Stihl MS 151 T C-E model runs on gasoline power and features a 23cc engine that produces 1.5 horsepower and 1.1 kW. It weighs 5.7 pounds before adding gasoline and is rated for use with either a 10- or 12-inch bar. This makes it an ideal option to use at height, although it's worth noting that while larger chainsaws are frequently some of the most injury-prone tools around, climbing trees with one in tow makes even smaller saws similarly treacherous tools to operate. This model features Stihl's anti-vibration system, helping to reduce user fatigue and keep the tool powering through cuts long into a job. It also features a retractable carry ring that makes it easier to maneuver your way up into or off of a tree that requires trimming. There are also bumper spikes built into the tool's body, preventing the saw from being pulled into a cut and minimizing the threat of kickback.
The saw is available from Acme Tools (12-inch bar) for $760 and Ace Hardware (10-inch bar) for $640. It also utilizes some other quality-of-life features from the brand that can make for a better overall experience across cutting tasks. The Stihl Easy2Start system makes starting the tool easier, minimizing the headaches that frequently accompany gasoline-powered mowers, saws, and other gear. It also features an IntelliCarb Compensating Carburetor that automatically adjusts the air to fuel ratio when necessary to keep the saw cutting at optimal power even when the filter is restricted or clogged.
MS 162 Gas-Powered Chainsaw
Stihl's MS 162 Gas-Powered Chainsaw is another option that runs on the traditional gasoline platform. It's an all-purpose saw featuring compatibility with a 16-inch bar and retailing for an MSRP of $220. The saw is rated for use specifically in homeowner environments and is an ideal partner for firewood preparation, general lawn clearance tasks, and light-duty emergency preparedness tasks and cleanup. It features a master control lever that makes operating the choke, throttle lock, and the tool's on/off state simpler by combining them into a single control point. There's less to fiddle with on the saw, making it a streamlined power tool for routine use in handling typical landscaping tasks.
The saw weighs 9.9 pounds without gasoline, making it one of the heaviest options here. However, it delivers 1.6 horsepower and 1.2 kW of output through a 29.5cc engine with a solid power-to-weight ratio and some important quality-of-life features to boot. It offers both front and rear hand guards as well as bumper spikes that all work together to minimize the risk of injury, while also delivering Stihl's IntelliCarb system, a Quickstop feature that halts the chain's momentum in under a second, and the master control system.
MSA 220 C-B Battery-Powered Chainsaw
Many outdoor power tool users will prefer a battery power system over gasoline as the fuel source. There are definite benefits to opting for either approach, but if you're leaning toward the battery side of the fence, Stihl is still a great option. The MSA 220 C-B Battery-Powered Chainsaw produces significantly less noise than gas-powered saws in its sizing class while delivering a 1.7 kW power output. It runs on a 36V battery system and can run a 14-, 16-, or 18-inch bar. Without the battery installed, the tool weighs in at a respectable 6.9 pounds, making this a tool that matches significant cutting power with a surprisingly agile frame. It can handle up to 39 minutes of runtime when paired with a large AP 500 S battery pack while providing up to 350 cuts on a single charge.
The saw features a brushless motor for good tool longevity, with a magnesium motor housing to further support its long-term durability. It features Stihl's Quickstop technology to keep you safer while performing cuts and runs with a variable-speed trigger for more nuanced cutting capabilities across job types. As a battery-powered tool, it can also be used indoors for other cutting demands beyond its native yard work environment without worries over emissions polluting the indoor air. It retails with an MSRP of $450 and can be found as a bare tool at Acme Tools with a 14-inch bar for $440.
MS 182 Gas-Powered Chainsaw
Another traditional option with a favorable price tag is the MS 182 Gas-Powered Chainsaw. It sports an MSRP of $270 and is noted as a quality choice for light-duty work, including homeowners' landscaping and yard cleanup tasks. It features the Stihl anti-vibration system and operates with the brand's master control lever layout to make managing the tool's performance output simpler. Importantly, this probably isn't a feature that professional chainsaw operators will want in a tool, instead opting for a saw with nuanced (and therefore complex) controls. Yet, for a homeowner seeking a capable option to cut through medium and larger woody material with relative ease, this is a perfect approach.
The tool features compatibility with a 16-inch bar and offers a sizeable 36cc engine displacement that produces 2.2 horsepower and a 1.6 kW power output. The saw is a heavy, but not unruly, 10 pounds, making it the largest saw on this list but still mobile enough to manage routine jobs without too much fuss. It features Stihl's Easy2Start system, the IntelliCarb carburetor, and a diagnostic socket that makes servicing the tool fast and efficient. It includes front and rear hand guards and bumper spikes, alongside an exhaust system that reduces emissions, making it a little lighter on the environmental factors that can be a push factor in opting for electric instead. It's available at Ace Hardware with a 16-inch bar for $220.
MSA 60 C-B Chainsaw Set (Battery-Operated)
Stihl's MSA 60 C-B Chainsaw Set is another battery-operated tool and a solid choice for homeowners and yard maintainers looking for a powerful but not overwhelming saw for light- to moderate-duty tasks. It retails for an MSRP of $350 with one of Stihl's AK 20 battery packs and a charger. The tool weighs a paltry 5.6 pounds without the battery and operates with a 12-inch bar. The saw can support up to a 40-minute runtime with the included battery and produces 0.7 kW of power.
The set is available at Northern Tool for $330 and Ace Hardware for $350. The saw features a variable-speed trigger for ultimate cutting control alongside a soft-touch, rubberized handle grip that makes it more comfortable across a long day of cutting. The tool's brushless motor offers plenty of durability for the tool, and it also utilizes Stihl's Ematic lubrication system to reduce bar oil consumption by as much as 50%. The saw specifically uses Stihl's homeowner-rated battery system and is the lightest saw in the AK platform catalog. It offers low noise output and features a quick chain-tensioning feature that allows it to be re-tensioned with ease. This is a strong contender when handling light-duty work and features significant portability and agility around the yard thanks to its short bar and lightweight design, while also offering plenty of runtime and power.
Methodology
Each of these chainsaws is rated for light-duty performance requirements. All of them can be valuable for tree trimming and routine yard maintenance and cleanup tasks. They're all light to moderate in weight, with the heaviest weighing in at 10 pounds and most closer to the 6-pound mark. They trend toward shorter bar lengths, making them well suited to standard maintenance rather than heavy cutting needs. All of them also sport high user ratings, with at least a 4.2-star average rating and over 100 buyer ratings across the five models.