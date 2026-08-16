This Inline-16 Made From Volvo Engines Is Real, No AI Involved

Scroll far enough through the feed of your social media network of choice, and you'll probably encounter some AI-generated content, whether you realize it at the time or not. Although there are some tools you can use to figure out if an image was generated with AI — or a video or any other piece of media for that matter — sometimes AI generates content so outlandish that it's easy to spot.

A video of an inline-16 engine running sounds implausible enough that you could easily dismiss it as AI, but it is in fact a very real creation. It's the work of Pelle Söderström, a Swedish engineer who spent years designing and building the engine after first dreaming about it as a boy. Söderström used four Volvo B20 engines as a starting point, then spent 13,000 hours designing, prototyping, and refining his creation to turn their parts into a single engine.

He documented the build in an extensive manual that details the engine's technical specifications over the course of more than 300 pages. Anyone who'd like to read through those details (in Swedish) can do so through Söderström's website, Sweet-16.

The Herkules 1934 is extremely long thanks to its unconventional design, clocking in at 2,646mm, or roughly 8.7 feet. However, its displacement isn't exceptionally big by the standards of the 1930s. It has a total displacement of 8.1 liters, which makes it bigger than any car engine in mass production today but slightly smaller than the biggest V8s ever fitted to production cars.