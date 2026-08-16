If You See Green, Black, Or Red Electrical Wires At Home, Here's What They Usually Mean

An average single-family dwelling (like a house) uses anywhere from one to two feet of wire per square foot, and can have as much as two miles of wire running through it when all is said and done. The wires running through the walls and ceiling of your home are out of sight and out of mind, unless something goes wrong or you find yourself installing a new light fixture or replacing a light switch yourself. While you should always leave serious repairs and troubleshooting to professionals, anyone can benefit from having a basic understanding of electrical safety and function. A core part of that is understanding wire colors.

There is no shortage of ways to get electrocuted, but one fast way to get there is to handle wires without knowing what those wires are doing. Even for electricians, the first indication of what a wire is doing is its color, and this is what electrical tape colors are for. While most wire colors follow industry conventions rather than building codes, the National Electric Code (NEC) does mandate specific colors for certain connections. Those connections are ground, neutral, and high-leg delta –- the last of which a homeowner or DIYer need not worry about, as you won't encounter that in a residential setting.

These colors come together to form something of a standardized safety language. In a home, the most common colors you'll encounter are green, black, red, and white. Green and white are always ground and neutral, respectively. Black and red are always current-carrying line conductors, but their roles may vary a bit depending on the wiring. You shouldn't attempt to handle or identify wires if you're not confident in your ability to do so, and should call an electrician if you're unsure of what you're looking at.