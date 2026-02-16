Why Do Electrical Plugs Have Different Sized Prongs?

You know the struggle: You go to plug something in, but the orientation's wrong. The prongs are different sizes, so you turn it the other way and try again. Still wrong. You finally get it, third time's the charm, but you're left wondering why the electrical plug even has different-sized holes in the first place. Turns out, in North America, plugs are built like this to check multiple boxes. For one, it prevents them from being misused because there's only one right way to insert the plug.

It's all about polarity. The wider blade is for the neutral connection, while the narrower blade is for the hot (or live) current. In a typical household circuit, the hot wire is what delivers the voltage and the neutral wire is what completes the circuit. By making the neutral prong wider (and the corresponding slot in the outlet wider as well), manufacturers can guarantee the hot and neutral wires align with the correct internal connections inside a device. This reduces the risk of shock, fire, or other forms of electrical damage.