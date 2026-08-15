Eclipsa Video: What Is It & How Is It Different Than HDR10 Or Dolby Vision?

Eclipsa Video is a new High Dynamic Range (HDR) format that aims to make videos look consistent across different devices. The Eclipsa Video HDR format is based on the SMPTE ST 2094-50 specification, an open standard developed by Google alongside Apple and NBCUniversal. For the uninitiated, HDR is a technology designed to enhance picture quality by expanding brightness, contrast, and color to deliver a richer, more lifelike experience.

There are many different HDR formats on the market that aim to address the same issue of delivering more lifelike content, such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. Despite that, the Achilles' heel of HDR is consistency, which is a bummer since it's one of the key features to consider when buying a new TV. As a result, a video might really pop on one device, like your phone, but look bland on another. HDR content might even vary on the best smart TVs.

And that's because there isn't a standard way of doing things to ensure consistent content presentation across devices. Factors like your hardware and how your device translates the HDR signal through a process called tone mapping can impact how the content looks. Using Eclipsa Video, Google says videos will look more consistent, and you won't even experience the sudden brightness spikes while switching from one video to another.