4 Ryobi Tools With Deep Discounts In August 2026

There are few power tools more valuable to a mechanic than a good impact wrench, especially a cordless one that allows you to ditch the air compressor. Right now, you can get a great deal on the Ryobi One+ 18V HP Brushless 4-Mode 12-inch High Torque Impact Wrench Kit. This usually retails for $269.00, but it's currently 41% off at just $159.00.

The wrench itself is part of Ryobi's One+ HP product line, so it has a brushless motor that makes more power and lasts longer than brushed units. The tool generates up to 1,170 lb-ft of breakaway torque and allegedly removes fasteners seven times faster than previous iterations. It has four modes, with low, medium, and high settings, plus an Auto Mode that detects resistance and prevents overtightening when driving forward and controls removal when in reverse. The tool also has a die-cast gear case, a tri-beam LED work light, and a ½-inch anvil with a friction ring. On top of the tool itself, the kit also comes with a Ryobi One+ 18V HP 4.0Ah battery and a charger, adding significant value to the kit.

This professional-grade tool from Ryobi is also one of the company's more highly rated products. It has a weighted score of 4.8 out of 5 on Home Depot with over 2,500 ratings and is recommended by 97% of previous buyers. Customers have stated that it's powerful, reliable, easy to use, and that its adjustable torque settings make it handy for a range of applications.