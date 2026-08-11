4 Ryobi Tools With Deep Discounts In August 2026
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Ryobi has a well-earned reputation as one of the more budget-friendly major cordless power tool brands. Its products don't always top the charts for outright performance, but they generally offer an extremely competitive price-to-performance ratio. Much of the company's business philosophy seems to revolve around offering a massive range of premium, often battery-powered, products that are more affordable than competitors such as Makita, Milwaukee, and DeWalt. While these tools are pretty affordable at their full sticker price, you can often find them for even cheaper thanks to sales.
Home Depot, with which Ryobi has an exclusive partnership, runs frequent promotions on the company's products, with discounts ranging from a few bucks to over 50%. These deals change all the time, however. Some of the Ryobi tools available for deep discounts in July might still be on sale, but you can also find plenty of fresh sales going on right now. If you're interested in expanding your Ryobi tool collection, or are just after a great bargain, then it's definitely worth taking a look at some of the most heavily discounted Ryobi tools in August 2026.
Ryobi One+ 18V HP Brushless 4-Mode 12-inch High Torque Impact Wrench Kit
There are few power tools more valuable to a mechanic than a good impact wrench, especially a cordless one that allows you to ditch the air compressor. Right now, you can get a great deal on the Ryobi One+ 18V HP Brushless 4-Mode 12-inch High Torque Impact Wrench Kit. This usually retails for $269.00, but it's currently 41% off at just $159.00.
The wrench itself is part of Ryobi's One+ HP product line, so it has a brushless motor that makes more power and lasts longer than brushed units. The tool generates up to 1,170 lb-ft of breakaway torque and allegedly removes fasteners seven times faster than previous iterations. It has four modes, with low, medium, and high settings, plus an Auto Mode that detects resistance and prevents overtightening when driving forward and controls removal when in reverse. The tool also has a die-cast gear case, a tri-beam LED work light, and a ½-inch anvil with a friction ring. On top of the tool itself, the kit also comes with a Ryobi One+ 18V HP 4.0Ah battery and a charger, adding significant value to the kit.
This professional-grade tool from Ryobi is also one of the company's more highly rated products. It has a weighted score of 4.8 out of 5 on Home Depot with over 2,500 ratings and is recommended by 97% of previous buyers. Customers have stated that it's powerful, reliable, easy to use, and that its adjustable torque settings make it handy for a range of applications.
Ryoibi One+ 18V Cordless 4-inch Clamp Fan
A good fan might not be the first power tool that you think of when you're looking to expand your collection, but they're always useful for drying finishes, ventilating spaces, or just helping you keep cool while you work. One option worth considering in August is the Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 4-inch Clamp Fan. This would typically cost $29.97, but Home Depot currently has it marked down by 33%, so you can get it for $19.97 instead.
This lightweight and compact fan features a clamp with enough clearance for surfaces up to 1-½-inches thick. Being small doesn't necessarily mean that it isn't mighty, though. The fan has two speed settings and can generate over 180 cfm of air on High with a promised 40 hours of runtime on a single 6.0Ah battery. It also has a multi-directional rotating head so you can angle it wherever you need it once it's clamped.
Ryobi's clamp fan might not seem like a big deal, but it's been extremely well received by users all the same. The fan has 4.8 out of 5 on the Home Depot site aggregate from over 5,300 ratings, and boasts an impressive 97% recommendation rate. Owners claim that it's great for camping, workshops, sporting events, or even just for use around the house. They particularly appreciate the long battery life and the versatility of the clamp, though some have noted that it can be a bit noisy.
Ryobi One 18V Multi-Surface Handheld Vacuum Kit
A large shop vacuum is an essential tool for just about anyone, but a small, portable handheld vacuum is useful to have around too. They're great for cleaning up small, localized messes without having to lug a heavy piece of equipment around. Ryobi has a One 18V Multi-Surface Handheld Vacuum Kit that's perfect for these situations and comes with all the accessories you might need. It would usually run you $121.97, but it's currently selling for $84.94 at Home Depot, which is 30% off.
The hand vac itself has a dual standard and HEPA filter system for protecting the motor from both heavy and fine particles and has a dust cup that pops off easily for waste disposal when you're done. Best of all, the tool has a universal nozzle that accepts 1-¼-inch accessories and is compatible with a wide range of attachments. The kit comes with a crevice tool, floor nozzle, dust brush, and a flexible extension hose. It also includes a Ryobi One+ 18V 2.0Ah battery and a charger, giving you everything you need to get started right in the box.
The kit has a 4.5 out of 5 rating from over 1,600 customers, with 94% stating that they would recommend it. Most are impressed by the lightweight maneuverability, the range of accessories, and the overall performance. There are a few scattered complaints about defective models or packages that didn't include all of the accessories, but no consistent issues that would be cause for alarm.
Ryobi One+ 18V HP Brushless 4 ½-inch Angle Grinder Kit
Angle grinders are often considered some of the most nerve-wracking tools for even pros to use, but they're also really handy. They're great for cutting, sanding, polishing, and buffing, so it's worth investing in a good one. The Ryobi One+ 18V HP Brushless 4 ½-inch Angle Grinder Kit is an excellent option for anyone considering adding one of these tools to their collection. The set would usually cost you $248.00 at Home Depot, but it's currently discounted 60% as a Special Buy, allowing you to grab it for just $99.00.
This is another Ryobi One+ HP tool with a brushless motor, which the company claims allows it to perform on par with an 11-amp corded angle grinder and make up to 210 cuts on a single charge. It has a specialized heat management system, an upgraded foot angle, and a tool-free guard adjustment system that allows you to easily swap out wheels on the fly. You also get a three-position side handle and a paddle switch as well. On top of the tool, the kit comes with a Ryobi One+ 18V HP 4.0Ah battery as part of the deal, which would cost $89 on its own.
This kit has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on the Home Depot page from 750 ratings and a 91% recommendation rate from previous buyers. Customers generally appreciate the power and versatility of this Ryobi angle grinder, with its lightweight design and ease of use being particular highlights. A few have claimed that the tool goes through batteries fairly quickly, but the overall consensus seems to be that cutting and grinding performance are both excellent.