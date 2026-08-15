How Much Bigger Has The Average TV Gotten Since The '70s?

In January 2026, Samsung unveiled the Micro RGB R95H – with its 130-inch screen (10.8 feet diagonally) – at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. It may not be as massive as the screen at your local movie theater, but there's a good chance it's bigger than any wall in your home. Meanwhile, Samsung's 115-inch (9.5 feet diagonally) Neo QLED 4K can be had for $15,000, but the Micro RGB 4K version has a shocking sticker price of $30,000. The R95H will be considerably more expensive.

Still, the "average" size screen that most consumers seem attracted to today is a much more reasonable 55 to 64 inches. How much bigger is that than the average television we had back in the 1970s? Well, this transformative decade brought us the portable cassette player, personal computer, video games, the cellphone, and the VCR. Color television also became a standard, and cable channels began to proliferate, all of which drove more attention to the television itself, which at the time had an average screen size of just 25 inches.

Although that's diminutive by today's standards, TVs in the 70s were behemoths due to the technology of the day. Instead of tiny microchips like the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor powering Samsung's Neo line, they were weighed down by cathode ray tubes (CRTs) made from components like phosphors, electron guns, aperture grilles, circuit boards, wiring, and steel frames. Plus, screens were composed of thick lead or specialized barium-strontium glass, not liquid crystals, glass substrates, or optical filters that make our modern TVs razor-thin.