Samsung Unveils 'World's Largest' Micro RGB TV

Samsung has revealed its new 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H) at CES 2026, and it's the largest such TV to date. In a press release, Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "We're reviving the spirit of our original design philosophy introduced more than a decade ago to deliver an unmistakably premium display, engineered with technology for a new generation."

Much like Samsung's 110-inch Micro LED TV from 2020, this new one also utilizes AI to improve its color reproduction and contrast. It also has Samsung's Glare Free technology, which further improves the picture by limiting reflections. The AI support goes beyond enhancing the picture, too: the TV also comes with Samsung's Vision AI Companion, essentially letting you talk to your TV to get recommendations and to search. Samsung is banking on the display's quality, hoping you'll ignore the large metal stand that would clash with most anyone's home decor. Sure, it allows for some tilting of the display, but the stand looks like one of those old-fashioned chalkboards on wheels you see in the movies.

However, you're not going to be able to rush out and reserve one of these behemoths for yourself; it's merely a concept and won't actually be sold. Samsung — and other tech companies, in general — like to push the limits to see what they can do, and this is a perfect example.