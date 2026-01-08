Samsung Unveils 'World's Largest' Micro RGB TV
Samsung has revealed its new 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H) at CES 2026, and it's the largest such TV to date. In a press release, Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "We're reviving the spirit of our original design philosophy introduced more than a decade ago to deliver an unmistakably premium display, engineered with technology for a new generation."
Much like Samsung's 110-inch Micro LED TV from 2020, this new one also utilizes AI to improve its color reproduction and contrast. It also has Samsung's Glare Free technology, which further improves the picture by limiting reflections. The AI support goes beyond enhancing the picture, too: the TV also comes with Samsung's Vision AI Companion, essentially letting you talk to your TV to get recommendations and to search. Samsung is banking on the display's quality, hoping you'll ignore the large metal stand that would clash with most anyone's home decor. Sure, it allows for some tilting of the display, but the stand looks like one of those old-fashioned chalkboards on wheels you see in the movies.
However, you're not going to be able to rush out and reserve one of these behemoths for yourself; it's merely a concept and won't actually be sold. Samsung — and other tech companies, in general — like to push the limits to see what they can do, and this is a perfect example.
What is Micro RGB?
Micro RGB TVs are the next evolution in Micro LED TV technology. Unlike Micro LED TVs, which use tiny blue and white LEDs behind the LCD, Micro RGB TVs use tiny (under 100 µm) LEDs that can emit red, green, and blue light, offering a more accurate color gamut. The LEDs in a Micro RGB TV are so accurate that Micro RGB panels can cover 100% of the BT.2020 spectrum. For comparison, the most color-accurate quantum-dot TVs typically max out at about 85% of the spectrum, with only certain RGB-equipped projectors achieving 100% coverage.
Samsung is no stranger to the Micro LED TV game, having launched a 114-inch Micro LED TV in 2024. This was one of the most expensive TVs on the market, carrying a $150,000 price tag. In comparison, the company's first 115-inch Micro RGB TV, which debuted in 2025, cost $29,999. So, you can easily imagine that the 130-inch model would cost significantly more than that if it were to ever go into production. For now, perhaps the display on your OLED TV is good enough.