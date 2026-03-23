Looking For A CRT TV Like Many Others? Avoid Making These Crucial Mistakes

Over the past few years, chunky old CRT TVs have been making a comeback in living rooms, gaming dens, and cozy bedrooms alike. You may have noticed this if you spend much time on TikTok or Instagram, with tons of videos of retro set-ups complete with CRT TVs flooding social media. Although the trend might seem a little unexpected, with so many newer and higher-quality TVs being available cheaply, it's not really that hard to see why people might want them. The warm glow emitted from older sets is hard to resist, and the connectivity they offer make them more convenient for hooking up old-school hardware like retro consoles and VCR players.

Even though you can easily find them in thrift stores or on online marketplaces like eBay or Craigslist, buying a second-hand CRT TV isn't as easy as you might expect. There's a lot to look out for, from technical issues to compatibility concerns. You need to plan your purchase carefully, too, by considering what kind of inputs and resolution you need for the best experience.

For example, your shiny not-so-new CRT won't be of much use to you if it doesn't have the right inputs for your console — and things might get expensive if you need to pick up a suitable converter or modify your TV to get set up properly. Retro tech is also often heavily pre-loved, and could've sat around in someone's garage, basement, or loft for a good few years before it makes its way to you, so it's important that you know what faults to look out for.