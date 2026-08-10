What Is The 'Pickle' Button On Fighter Jets For?

Humans have constructed several different meanings for the word "pickle." Literally, a pickle is a cucumber preserved and flavored in a brine or vinegar solution. You can also "pickle" other veggies in the same way. In baseball terms, "getting caught in a pickle" occurs when a player is running between two bases and is about to get tagged out.

The word has also become a synonym for "predicament" or "dilemma," as in, "We've found ourselves in a bit of a pickle." It appears to have stemmed from a diary entry made by English naval administrator and writer Samuel Pepys as far back as September 1660, in which he penned, "At home with the workmen all the afternoon, our house being in a most sad pickle."

This last meaning is similar to what the term "pickle" means in the context of a fighter jet. If you're flying one of these aircraft, you might find yourself in a predicament that requires you to engage with the enemy. In doing so, you'll use said pickle button, also known as the pickle switch, which is the devilishly small red button found on the flight control stick in a U.S. Air Force fighter jet. Pilots push this lone red button down with their thumb to drop the plane's weapon ordinance onto a designated target.