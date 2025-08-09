How Many Bomber Planes Does The US Military Have?

The United States has been at the forefront of strategic bomber design for decades, and its fleet is considerably larger than that of other nations. All of the U.S. Air Force's strategic bombers are jet-powered, and they have incredible ranges; allowing for their deployment to any place on the planet, though distances in excess of around 6,000 miles require aerial refueling. As of 2025, the U.S. operates three types of strategic bombers: the B-52 Stratofortress (pictured), the B-1B Lancer, and the B-2 Spirit.

In addition to its fleet of 138 strategic bombers, aircraft traditionally thought of as fighters are more than capable of carrying bombs. Some examples include the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II, which is the first U.S. stealth fighter capable of carrying nuclear bombs. If every aircraft capable of dropping bombs were lumped together, the U.S. would have a fleet so massive that it would overshadow every other nation on the planet. To simplify things, only strategic bombers are being lumped together.

While this significantly reduces the number of operational bombers, the remaining planes are more than adequate to support military operations worldwide. While the U.S. has three types of strategic bombers in its inventory, another is on the way: The B-21 Raider is set to replace the B-1, B-2, and eventually, the B-52. Once it takes to the skies, the B-21 will reign supreme throughout the world's airspace as the most advanced strategic bomber ever designed. Here's what the existing bomber fleet looks like.