The US' First Digital Nuclear Reactor Is Carrying Out 'First-Of-A-Kind Experiments'

In July 2026, researchers conducted an experiment that showed how the reactor could be remotely adjusted. Using a cloud connection and an additional control mechanism installed at the reactor, researchers could precisely manipulate the control device in the reactor remotely. This was achieved by an automated system, which the researchers could then refine through the use of an AI model that was able to simulate and respond to the reactor's operations.

Data is shared between the reactor itself and its digital twin almost in real time, allowing for extremely accurate testing and monitoring. There's even more to it: AI analysis by its digital twin means it can predict the ongoing output of different functions and systems of the reactor, too. This could help to detect and diagnose any cybersecurity issues or maintenance needs by quickly flagging any components that suffer from a drop in performance.

Through this work, teams can explore heaps of data that the reactor has acquired and determine how new AI tools can interact with it to potentially streamline operation, increase efficiency, and involve remote work more in the complex operations of a nuclear reactor. The university notes that upcoming U.S. reactors will potentially be built with some of PUR-1's capabilities. This could allow nuclear reactors to last longer, and possibly even reshape what happens at the end of their lifespan.