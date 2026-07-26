How Long Do Nuclear Reactors Last – And What Happens After Their Lifespan?

The "40-year" figure is something that gets thrown around more often than it should be when lifespans of nuclear reactors are being discussed — even though it has nothing to do with how long they really hold up. The thing is that when American regulators started handing out operating licenses, 40 years was roughly how long it was expected that the reactor would earn back its construction cost – and that's how the number stuck. So it was more of an accounting decision rather than anything else, like the components or materials the reactors are made of. Plenty of people back then also figured the then-current version of the technology would be obsolete by that point anyway.

However, those people couldn't have been any more wrong. With the right upkeep, most of these reactors last a lot longer than initially thought. In fact, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the federal agency that licenses every commercial reactor in the country, has been handing out 20-year extensions for these units — once the operator can show how the plant's parts are wearing down, and how they plan to stay ahead of it.

Most of the American nuclear reactor fleet (all but eight of the reactors running today) has already grabbed these licenses. As it stands, the NRC has been studying reactor aging since 1982, and they have consistently found that any wear is manageable. On top of that, the DOE has reported that there's no technical limit that stops one at 80 years. Researchers are even looking into whether that limit could stretch to 100 years.