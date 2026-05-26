40 Years After The Disaster, Chernobyl's Nuclear Plant Is A Tragic Time Capsule

Following the fallout, the nearby town of Pripyat was evacuated and the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) was established around the surrounding areas. There are parts of the CEZ that will likely never be inhabitable by humans again, as long term radiation is expected to persist for potentially thousands of years. On the 40th anniversary of the disaster, pictures via The New York Post show the control room for reactor 4 with buttons still glowing, and fossilized Soviet-era machinery appearing to be relatively preserved underneath four decades of rust.

As shown by the BBC, within the CEZ lie two massive graveyards for irradiated equipment –- one in Rossokha and the other in Buriakivka, both established as sites for radioactive waste disposal. These sites have been used to house the Soviet Union's fleets of vehicles and helicopters that were used to clean up the radioactive debris in the aftermath of the accident, and became heavily irradiated in the process. Unable to return the vehicles to normal service outside the CEZ, they were left suspended in time to be claimed by nature.

As for the destroyed reactor 4 itself, its eerie, radioactive ruins lie entombed. The original Chernobyl Power Plant Sarcophagus was built in late 1986 to house the molten reactor. As that structure began to fail, a new structure known as the Chernobyl New Safe Confinement was built and placed over the existing shelter in 2016. The structure serves as a nuclear entombment device, is rated to last for 100 years, and is the world's largest movable land-based building.

The escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine has made Chernobyl a point of interest in the war, as a 2025 Russian drone strike using a dangerous Shahed drone inflicted severe damage to the New Safe Confinement structure, with repairs estimated to cost millions.