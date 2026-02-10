Not China, Not Russia – This Country Generates The Most Nuclear Power

When the topic of nuclear power is mentioned, many people likely think about the world's nuclear weapons or the war that could result from having them. But the truth is that nuclear power also generates electricity that's used daily in many countries around the world. When it comes to which of those countries produces the most nuclear energy, the United States has a commanding lead. In fact, it's not even close.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, America generated about 782 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of nuclear power in 2024. That's about 19% of the total electricity produced in the U.S., and around 30% of the world's total nuclear power. In contrast, China only generated a little over 433 GWh in 2023, around 5% of the country's total electricity output. Russia's output was even lower at 271 GWh, though that does account for a greater proportion of the country's total electricity source at around 19%.

The US has 94 reactors spread across 54 nuclear power plants, with a total net gigawatt (GW) capacity of 97. Meanwhile, China has a total of 57 reactors with a capacity of 55 GW and Russia has 36 reactors with a GW capacity of 27. This means that, when combined with its GWh output, the U.S. has a superior advantage over every other country for nuclear reactors and nuclear power production. Of the three nations, America's nuclear power infrastructure has been in place the longest, with the country producing nuclear energy since the 1950s.